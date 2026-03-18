Bay Atlantic Symphony’s ‘Extraordinary Contrasts’ Concert Celebrates Hope and Passion

Flamenco Dancer Liliana Ruiz returns to Bay Atlantic Symphony.

Liliana Ruiz brings Flamenco to the Stage

It’s some of the most magical and intimate musical expression you’ll ever want to hear.” — Jed Gaylin

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Atlantic Symphony welcomes spring with Aaron Copland’s iconic Appalachian Spring and pieces by Richard Wagner and Manuel de Falla that also celebrate hope and rebirth. The selections span an ever-changing tapestry of moods and colors and are brought to life by Bay Atlantic Symphony musicians joined by a guest Mezzo Soprano soloist and a Flamenco dancer.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m. at Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan University Cumberland Campus in Vineland and Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway.

Orchestra Music Director Jed Gaylin says the Copland piece pairs well with de Falla’s composition due to their contrasting approaches. “Appalachian Spring is so open and cheerful, with a spring in its step. De Falla’s El Amor Brujo is dark, fiery and filled with ghosts.” The concert also includes Wagner’s exquisite Siegfried Idyl, a tender tone poem written for his wife to welcome the birth of their son. “It’s some of the most magical and intimate musical expression you’ll ever want to hear,” says Gaylin.

Mezzo Soprano Barbara Dever and Flamenco dancer Liliana Ruiz join the Orchestra to express the passions of de Falla’s passionate popular piece.

“It has to be artistic, it has to be powerful and it has to be truth,” says Ruiz of the Flamenco style. She advises audience members to leave their lives behind when attending the concert. “Connect with the music, connect with the dance, live in the moment and enjoy the interpretation.”

Single concert ticket sales are currently open and may be purchased on Bay Atlantic Symphony's website, www.bayatlanticsymphony.org. Walk-in ticket sales at the door are also welcome at both locations.

Bay Atlantic Symphony’s final concerts of the season on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 feature an impactful combination of traditional Indian and jazz sounds with classical elements in a new composition.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts and education organization of the region, guided by the belief that music is essential to life. The Symphony is committed to delivering excellence in performance and education that enriches its musicians, audiences and communities. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians led by Music Director Jed Gaylin. For more information visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.

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