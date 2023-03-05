Mikhail Mishustin Congratulates Russian School Students on Victory in 14th Romanian Master of Mathematics

RUSSIA, March 5 - Dear friends,

I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your triumph in this math contest. Achieving victory in such a prestigious competition is quite a success. Each of you has demonstrated unique math skills, great preparation, and team unity. The gold medals you have won are well-deserved awards and a tribute to your special talent, work ethic, and sportsmanship. The most important thing is that your performance demonstrated that the Russian educational system is the best in the world. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to your teachers and coaches. They have prepared real champions. I wish you luck in all your future endeavours, new successes, achievements, and many brilliant victories. Well done!

Mikhail Mishustin