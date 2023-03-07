Psychologist’s Expert Tips to Rise and Shine When the Clocks ‘Spring Forward’
Cover of the book Rise and Shine - How to transform your life, morning by morning by Kate Oliver & Toby Oliver
How to mitigate the negative effects of losing an hour of sleep when British Summer Time Begins on 26 March
Many people struggle every year when the clocks ‘Spring Forward’ in March. It's definitely a time when morning crankiness prevails! But there are simple yet effective ways to minimize the disruption."”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The clocks will "Spring Forward" on 26 March, which means everyone in the UK will be losing an hour of sleep. However, a growing body of evidence shows that it costs the average person far more than 60 minutes of time. Scientific research indicates that the sudden transition from Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to British Summer Time (BST) not only disrupts mood but also incurs significant public health and safety risks.
— Kate Oliver, Psychologist & Author
The author of the best-selling book on morning routines, ‘Rise and Shine – How to transform your life, morning by morning’, suggests five simple tips to help manage this transition more smoothly and minimise the disruption.
British Summer Time (BST) is the annual practice of moving the clocks forward one hour between the months of March and November. It began in the early twentieth century with the aim of making better use of the daylight available by ‘borrowing’ an hour of daylight from the start of the day and adding it to the end. In a modern industrialized society, this means saving a small amount on energy bills.
However, many people struggle with the loss of an hour’s sleep and the transition to British Summer Time has been reported to cause disrupted sleep, jet-lag-type symptoms, the exacerbation of low mood and increasing car crashes. And a 2020 study into the effects on sleep from British Summer Time, published in the Journal Of Clinical Sleep Medicine, found that British Summer Time negatively impacts our natural ‘body-clock’, resulting in significant personal and public health and safety risks.
Psychologist and author, Kate Oliver says, “Many people struggle every year when the clocks ‘Spring Forward’ in March. It's definitely a time when morning crankiness prevails! Even more so if you’re not a natural morning person to begin with. At this time of year, it is even more important to
reset our morning habits to work for us, not against us.”
“Research shows that the way you start your morning matters - it sets the tone for the rest of your day, shaping your mood, focus and productivity. We also know that as humans we feel more at ease when we have certainty. So, a morning routine gives us the structure and certainty we crave at times of change, challenge and uncertainty.”
“Here are five simple tweaks you can make to your morning routine to help you adjust more quickly to the loss of an hour. One, set your alarm 10 minutes earlier every morning in the six days leading up to the 26 March. This will help you adjust gradually to the change and help avoid the felling of ‘jet-lag’. Two, make sure you drink a glass of water on waking to rehydrate you. Three, avoid drinking caffeinated drinks for at least an hour after the start of your day. Four, gently move the body in some way – stretching, shaking, walking or exercising - to dispel tiredness and increase energy. Five, get outside if you can and enjoy 10-20 minutes of daylight as soon as possible after waking. This helps re-set your circadian rhythm (‘body clock’) and boosts mood.”
In Rise and Shine – How to transform your life, morning by morning, psychologist Kate and therapist Toby share their innovative approach to embracing mornings: the S.H.I.N.E. method. A unique and flexible way to build positive, long-term habits, S.H.I.N.E. represents the five ingredients we need in our morning routine:
Silence - create stillness, peace and reflection
Happiness - discover techniques to help you begin the day on the right side of bed
Intention - find practices that empower you to shape your day
Nourishment - feed your mind, body and soul
Exercise - get your body moving, creating energy for the day ahead
Based on the latest scientific research, as well as ancient traditions and insights gathered from decades of personal and professional experience, Rise and Shine offers thirty different practices that will encourage you to curate a routine that blends seamlessly with your lifestyle. Because by changing your mornings, you can change your life.
“The benefits of creating a morning S.H.I.N.E. routine can be remarkable – enhanced wellbeing, more satisfaction, increased productivity and less anxiety to name just a few. Now more than ever, given the challenges we’re all facing, we need ways to help us feel calmer, clearer and better able to cope,” said Kate.
“The power of the S.H.I.N.E. method,” she added “is how easy and flexible it is. There are no rigid rules or fixed routines to follow. You don’t need lots of time or money to enjoy the benefits.”
Rise and Shine - How to transform your life, morning by morning by Kate Oliver & Toby Oliver is available now from wherever books are sold. (Piatkus, £9.99)
Kate Oliver has a first-class honours degree in Experimental Psychology from Oxford University. She has been working as a Chartered Psychologist and Executive Coach for over 30 years. She runs her own consulting business and has worked with thousands of leaders and their teams, helping them navigate complexity and create cultures where they can thrive. Her impressive and diverse client list includes many leading UK and global organisations, including Barclays, CWT, FIS, Freeman, GSK, Hilton, the NHS (UK National Health Service), Ogilvy and Slaughter and May.
Toby Oliver is a registered Therapist and experienced teacher of trauma-informed yoga and meditation - including Dru Yoga, Grief Yoga, Laughter Yoga and Yoga Nidra. He works with people in hospitals, hospices and corporate organisations as well as private practice. He specialises in helping people deal better with anxiety, serious illness and loss.
Tobias Oliver
Mr Bugg Presents
+447816133151 ext.
email us here