The Way We Start Our Morning Affects Our Wellbeing, Productivity and Success
The way we start our morning matters - it sets the tone for the rest of our day, shaping our mood, focus and productivity. 'Rise and Shine' explains why.
Do you rise and shine or rise and whine? It matters, because the way you start your day is the way your day is going to be. Simple changes to your morning routine, can create big changes in your life.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The way we start our morning matters - it sets the tone for the rest of our day, shaping our mood, focus and productivity. A new book written by a British brother and sister, promises to show us how to invite more happiness, wellbeing and success into our lives, one morning at a time. 'Rise and Shine - How to transform your life, morning by morning' has just been published in Canada and North America after two UK editions and translation into three European languages.
— Toby Oliver
In 'Rise and Shine', psychologist Kate and therapist Toby share their innovative approach to embracing mornings: the S.H.I.N.E. method. A unique and flexible way to build positive, long-term habits, S.H.I.N.E. represents the five ingredients we need in our morning routine:
Silence - create stillness, peace and reflection
Happiness - discover techniques to help you begin the day on the right side of bed
Intention - find practices that empower you to shape your day
Nourishment - feed your mind, body and soul
Exercise - get your body moving, creating energy for the day ahead
Based on the latest scientific research, as well as ancient traditions and insights gathered from decades of personal and professional experience, 'Rise and Shine' offers thirty different practices that will encourage you to curate a routine that blends seamlessly with your lifestyle. Because by changing your mornings, you can change your life.
Toby said, “It’s simple, the way you start your day is the way your day is going to be. Ask you yourself, ‘do I rise and shine or do I rise and whine?’
And, if you do ‘rise and whine’ or moan or worry, then know that with a few simple changes to your mornings you can bring the shine back.”
Rise and Shine is Kate and Toby’s first book and their motivation in writing it was to help as many people as possible discover these benefits for themselves.
“The reason Toby and I decided to write 'Rise and Shine' was to share the techniques that had helped us and many of our clients to change our lives for the better by taking charge of our mornings. The benefits can be remarkable – enhanced wellbeing, more satisfaction, increased productivity and less anxiety to name just a few. Now more than ever, given the challenges we’re all facing, we need ways to help us feel calmer, clearer and better able to cope,” said Chartered Psychologist Kate.
“The power of the S.H.I.N.E. method,” says Toby “is how easy and flexible it is. There are no rigid rules or fixed routines to follow. You don’t need lots of time or money to enjoy the benefits. This was essential to us – that anyone could easily create the routine that works for them and their individual situation.”
Kate added, “Well, that and making sure it was both fun and effective. Because by changing your mornings, you can change your life.”
'Rise and Shine - How to transform your life, morning by morning' by Kate Oliver & Toby Oliver has just been published in Canada and North America and is available from wherever books are sold. (Piatkus, $17.99)
Kate Oliver has been working as a Chartered Psychologist and Executive Coach for nearly 30 years. She runs her own consulting business and has worked with thousands of leaders, in many leading UK and global organisations, helping them develop both themselves and their teams.
Toby Oliver is a registered Therapist and experienced teacher of trauma-informed yoga and meditation. He works with people in hospitals, hospices and corporate organisations as well as private practice. He specialises in helping people bring greater health, harmony and happiness back into their lives.
Toby Oliver
Rise and Shine
tobiasoliver@me.com