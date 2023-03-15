Stadia Celebrates 20 Years of Starting New Churches

Stadia's mission is "to help you start thriving, growing, multiplying churches."

The church planting organization known as Stadia is celebrating the start of over 2000 new churches as a part of their 20th anniversary this year.

AKRON, OH, USA, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stadia is celebrating twenty years of starting and multiplying new churches and reached the milestone of having helped to start 2000 new churches in the last ten years alone.“As we reflect on the last 20 years, we can celebrate tremendous kingdom impact," says Greg Nettle, President of Stadia. “This year, 2023, Stadia is celebrating our two-thousandth church plant. And by the end of this year, our goal is to move forward planting a minimum of a thousand churches per year by God's grace and through new-church leaders, investors, and multiplication partners around the world.”This news comes in the wake of several recent initiatives and accomplishments for the organization, including:• The development of Kipos , a new digital platform for starting and multiplying new churches• The introduction of a new Church Multiplication Lab, a collaborative environment where new-church leaders, multiplication partners, and Stadia team members come together to explore, research, and test new ideas for church multiplication• New initiatives for collective impact with Stadia's church multiplication partnersStadia began in 2003 when the Northern California Evangelistic Association and the Church Development Fund partnered together to create a nationwide church planting organization in the United States. In 2010, Stadia began to shift from what had been a mission to start new churches in the United States only to an international mission by partnering with other global missions organizations. Today, Stadia has partnered with over two dozen different organizations in 17 different countries."Much has changed in the last twenty years," said Mr. Nettle. "Advances in technology have had a profound impact on the ways we live, work, and even experience church. For Stadia, what has remained constant is our commitment to starting new churches."About Stadia: Stadia’s mission is to help you start thriving, growing, multiplying churches for the next generation. Why? Because as more churches close their doors, fewer people are experiencing the life-changing hope of Jesus. Stadia prepares leaders to start healthy churches that intentionally reach the next generation of believers, spreading the hope of Jesus farther than ever before.

