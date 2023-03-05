An Invitation to a Chat About the James Webb Space Telescope
A discussion by Dr. Alex Filippenko of the first few months of the JWST, including images and findings.MIAMI, FL, USA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has impressed millions of people with spectacular images of distant space and on Wednesday 8 March 2023 at 19:00 PST Dr. Alex Filippenko of the University of California at Berkeley will give a free, non-technical lecture called: “First Results From the James Webb Telescope.” The chat takes place at the Smithwick Theater at Foothill College in Los Altos, California.
The JWST is a new eye in the cosmic sky. Stationed nearly one million miles from Earth, it is 100 times more sensitive than the Hubble Space Telescope, and can observe space at “low” frequencies — meaning from the red to the mid-infrared parts of the spectrum, offering new insights into a large array of processes — including solar system formation, star birth and death, galaxy evolution, and, maybe even, the origins of life. The talk will include images and results from the first months of the telescope’s operation.
The talk is part of the Silicon Valley Astronomy Lecture Series (through Foothill College), now in its 23rd year.
Professor Alex Filippenko was voted the University of California, Berkeley’s “best professor” nine times. He is the only astronomer to contribute to both teams whose work won the 2011 Nobel Prize in physics for discovering the acceleration of the expanding universe. He has produced five astronomy video courses with The Great Courses, co-authored an award-winning astronomy textbook, and appeared in about 100 TV documentaries. Among his many awards are the Education Prize of the American Astronomical Society and the Carl Sagan Prize for Science Popularization.
If planning to attend the talk in person, attendees are asked to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and wear a mask while indoors at the event. Extra masks will be provided.
Foothill College is just off the El Monte Road exit from Freeway 280 in Los Altos. California.
The lecture is co-sponsored by:
* The Foothill College, Tech, Engineering, & Math Division
* The SETI Institute
* The Astronomical Society of the Pacific
* The University of California Observatories (including Lick Observatory)
