Senate Committee Schedule: Sunday/Monday, March 5/6, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

SUNDAY/MONDAY, MARCH 5/6, 2023



Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, March 6, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

HOUSE BILL 2 (HB 2) – LANGUAGE REVIEW AND TECHNICAL CLEAN-UP

1:30 p.m. or Call of the Chair

SB 442 a INCREASE ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES (MUÑOZ/DUHIGG)

SB 124/a PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETURNING TO WORK (PADILLA)

HB 127 EDUCATION ASSISTANT SALARY INCREASE (HERRERA/BACA)

CS/SB 157 GRT DISTRIBUTION TO HOBBS (KERNAN)

SB 176 ACEQUIA FUND FOR DISASTER RESPONSE (CAMPOS/JARAMILLO)

HB 201/a EXTEND CERTAIN BOARD SUNSET DATES (GARCIA/ALCON)

CS/SB 337 WATER SECURITY PLANNING ACT (STEFANICS/HERRERA)

SB 433 EXPAND RURAL AIR PASSENGER CAPACITY (BURT/GRIGGS)

SB 492 EDUCATIONAL RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (MUÑOZ)



HOUSE BILL (HB 2) DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 1:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

*HB 76 /a JUDICIAL EDUCATION SVCS FUND & ADMIN (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

SB 66/a GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES (WOODS)

HB 175/a CRIME REDUCTION ACT CHANGES & FUND

(ROMERO/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

HB 298/a PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPS. (CASTELLANO)

SB 8/a GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT (ORTIZ Y PINO/WOODS)

SB 194/a NM WORK & SAVE ACT & RETIREMENT CHANGES (TALLMAN/LUJAN)

SB 272 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

CS/SB 316 JUVENILE CORRECTIONS GRANT FUNDING (LOPEZ)

SB 423 NMFA OPERATING CAPITAL (RODRIGUEZ)

HOUSE BILL 2 (HB 2) DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 159 LOCAL NEWS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM (WIRTH)

SB 203/a DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES DATA (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 346 KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 374 COURT EMERGENCY PROPERTY RESERVE FUND (GRIGGS)

SB 385 EDUCATIONAL BROADCAST TELEVISION (INGLE/CERVANTES)

SB 467 SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING (LOPEZ/PADILLA)

SB 493/a BRACKISH WATER REUSE (MUÑOZ)

SB 521 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (MUÑOZ/STEWART)

HOUSE BILL 2 (HB2) DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 520 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (STEWART)

HB 197 INCREASE FREE FISHING DAYS (GALLEGOS/LARA)

CS/HB 268 ARROYO HONDO ARRIBA LAND GRANT (GARCÍA/GONZALES)

HB 365/a GEOTHERMAL CENTER & FUND (ROYBAL CABALLERO/FERRARY)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 311

SB 426 ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION (CERVANTES)

SB 427 FIREARM SALES WAITING PERIOD (CERVANTES/ROMERO)

SB 428 FIREARMS IN UNFAIR PRACTICES ACT (CERVANTES)

HB 26/a NOTICE FOR ABANDONED PROPERTY LISTS (CHANDLER)

HB 31/a NO PUBLICATION REQUIRED FOR NAME CHANGES (CHANDLER)

HB 48 INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED RN ANESTHETISTS (MATTHEWS/BROWN)

HB 75/a CHIROPRACTIC SERVICES INSURANCE COVERAGE (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

CS/HB 95 RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE

(LUJAN/SARIÑANA)

HB 106 INCREASE PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PENSION MAX

(ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HB 370 SURPRISE BILLING PROTECTION ACT SUNSET DATE (CHÁVEZ/CADENA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 6, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 285 EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)

SB 412 PHYSICAL THERAPIST MRI ORDERS (PIRTLE)

SB 417 TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE TRACK (BRANDT)

SB 363 VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER EXCLUSIONS (MAESTAS)

SB 371 ATTORNEY GENERAL PERSONNEL EXEMPTIONS (MAESTAS/CHANDLER)

SB 375 RENT INCREASES & AIR CONDITIONING (MCKENNA)

SB 424 CYFD KINSHIP CAREGIVER PAYMENTS (LOPEZ/JARAMILLO)

SB 429 PROHIBIT DOG TETHERING (MCKENNA)

SB 449 REAL ESTATE AGENT CONTRACT ACT (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 452 BROADBAND CHANGES (PADILLA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Monday, March 6, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

HCR 1 PUBLICATION OF AMENDMENTS & AGENCY ANALYSIS (MCQUEEN/SCOTT)

SB 218 LOBBYING ACTIVITY REPORTS (STEINBORN/MOORES)

SB 517 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (CAMPOS)

HB 274/a AMERICAN ASIAN, PAC. ISLANDER & HAWAIIAN DAY

(SZCZEPANSKI/ANYANONU)

HB 125/a SCHOOL DUAL CREDIT TASK FORCE (ROMERO/FIGUEROA)

SM 38 STUDY BROAD CANYON RANCH STATE PARK (STEINBORN/SMALL)

HJM 2 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (TRUJILLO)

SJM 10 EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT (HEMPHILL)

SM 44 HISPANICS ENJOYING CAMPING (JARAMILLO/CAMPOS)

SM 37 COMPLIANCE WITH FED PRISON RAPE ELIMINATION (POPE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – After Floor Session – Room 321

SB 345 KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND INVESTMENT (CAMPOS)

SB 51 COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS

(STEFANICS/THOMSON)

SB 130 NO SMOKING IN RACINOS (LOPEZ/HICKEY)

SB 155/a USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

SB 164/a FUTURE OIL & GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN/SARIÑANA)

SB 232/a HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT

(PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)

CS/SB 266 RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION (STEFANICS/ROMERO)

SB 281 INDEPENDENT CONSTRUCTION INSPECTORS (PIRTLE)

CS/HB 27/a BREAST EXAM HEALTH COVERAGE (CHANDLER/STEFANICS)

HB 78/a AVIATION FUND GRT DISTRIBUTION SUNSET (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

HB 90 CONTROLLABLE ELECTRONIC RECORDS (NIBERT/CERVANTES)

FL/HB 131 PROSTHETIC & CUSTOM ORTHOTIC DEVICE COVERAGE

(THOMSON/CATES)

CS/HB 160 BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE (CHANDLER/PADILLA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary

– Room 323 (505) 986-4265

