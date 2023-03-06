Procloz names Gagan Gupta, a seasoned business leader as Managing Director
Procloz, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Gagan Gupta as the Managing Director. Gagan comes with more than 2 decades of experience as an expert industry consultant and thought leader.
“On behalf of the SLT and Procloz’s Board, I am glad to welcome Gagan to the Team Procloz”, said Aman, Founder, Procloz. “Gagan is a proven leader who brings a diverse set of experience in strategy, business processes, digital transformation, and scaling companies which will amplify Procloz’s impact with its workers, partners and clients.”
Prior to joining Procloz, Gagan held key leadership roles with Safeguard Global, IMI Severe Service, ANZ Bank, Accenture, Hewitt Associates and most recently as the Executive Director, Delivery Centre for Cubic Corporation wherein he was responsible for setting up Cubic’s service and support organisation.
"Procloz has rich history of forming deep relationships predicated on its industry-leading ability to address the critical needs of our customers, partners” said Gagan “With a strong foundation in place and clear opportunities ahead, Procloz is at an exciting inflection point. I am excited to leverage my strategic expertise and operational experience with growing businesses – in partnership with the talented Procloz team and the rest of the Board – as Procloz embarks on its next era of growth as a diversified business."
About Procloz
Procloz has a core vision to help boost organizational growth by managing local employment, payroll, compliances, and tax challenges for expanding businesses. We deliver compliant workforce solutions through our multi-country employer of record and managed payroll services. We cater to a wide variety of industries and help organizations employ and manage their workforce more effectively. Procloz also helps with in-country business setup, policy documentation, social security, tax registration, recruitment & HR Services.
Gurugram, Haryana 122002, India
Amandeep Singh
