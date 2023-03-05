Public private partnership task force on rice established

VIETNAM, March 5 - CẦN THƠ — The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced a public-private partnership (PPP) task force on rice and discussed an action plan for 2023 at a conference in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on March 3.

Under the decision issued on June 23 last year, the establishment aims to improve the quality and sustainability of the sector by tapping the available efforts of diverse actors in the value chain. The task force is expected to attract investment and strengthen the modernisation of the local agriculture and food systems by applying technology and innovation connectivity.

At the event, Lê Quốc Thanh, director of the National Agricultural Extension Centre (NAEC), stated the task force would be committed to transforming the sector’s competition focus from prices to quality, nutrition and sustainability.

It would work to gradually form an integrated multi-value agriculture associated with tourism development via strengthening production linkages with farmers, the ability to meet market requirements and access retail distribution channels in different markets, he added.

Việt Nam's rice sector has so far ensured food security and created jobs and income for 9.3 million households in rural areas, making it a decisive factor in hunger eradication and poverty reduction.

The nation currently ships rice products to more than 150 countries and territories, accounting for over 15 per cent of the world’s total rice exports. — VNS