Submit Release
News Search

There were 259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,807 in the last 365 days.

Promoting Chinese culture to the world

BEIJING, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Ma Xiaolin, member of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and director of Henan Museum, is dedicated to the protection and revitalization of cultural relics. Over the years, he has been submitting proposals on heritage preservation and utilization, as well as developing innovative approaches to introduce traditional culture to people's everyday lives.

For this year's two sessions, he proposes to promote Chinese cultural heritage to the world with the support of the overseas Chinese community.

Watch the video to find out more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tllJIrlVNZo

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promoting-chinese-culture-to-the-world-301762792.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

You just read:

Promoting Chinese culture to the world

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more