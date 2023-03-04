USS George Washington Earns Distinguished Retention Excellence Award

“Receiving Best in Class, on top the Retention Excellence Award, is distinct because it is the first time we competed within our type command with new challenging requirements, but GW has shown that nothing is too difficult for us and that we are resilient,” said George Washington’s Command Career Counselor, Chief Navy Counselor (SW/AW) Dalila Rodriguez.

The Best in Class award, was a new addition in 2022 and is given to the top command in each of 18 different sea duty platform types. Each platform type will see a winner named from U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Pacific Fleet.

“We are the only carrier in the Pacific Fleet to receive this award,” noted Rodriguez. “It really showcases the work ethic and dedication of both the command and departmental career counselors. It also reemphasizes a command’s commitment towards promoting a culture of excellence and the need to retain the best and brightest talent.”

The ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Brent Gaut, expressed his pride in the team that led to the ship receiving the honor.

“Our command, department, and divisional career counselors ask for nothing but still give so much. Bravo Zulu to them for their leadership ability, fight, and grit to help us realize how great we can be in taking care of our Warfighters,” said Gaut.

With the authorization of the award by Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, the ship is able to fly the Retention Excellence Award pennant and paint the ship’s anchor gold.