A Future of Intuitive Design for Humanity and Sustainability: European Product Design Awards Launches 2023 Edition
We are proud to honor professionals, both established and emerging, who tirelessly strive for life-changing results. ”BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After celebrating a tremendous year of product design in 2022, receiving thousands of entries from all over the world and crowning cutting-edge, visionary winners in both professional and student categories, the ePDA has now launched its 2023 edition, inviting product design companies, professional designers, and students to submit their project in a bid to win the prestigious titles: Product Design of the Year, Innovation of the Year, Design For Humanity, Emerging Product Design of the Year.
— Aline Martins, Program Director
Aline Martins, Program Director of the competition, shared her thoughts about the new and exciting edition, "The EPDA has always been seeking out truly visionary product designers who aim to improve our daily lives with practical and well-thought-out creations. We are proud to honor professionals, both established and emerging, who tirelessly strive for life-changing results. With hundreds of different and exclusive categories, we are pleased to announce that the ePDA 2023 is one of the most comprehensive design awards that reflects upon today's creative scene for product design."
Last year's winners have set the bar high, with incredible cutting-edge designs that put humanity, inclusivity and sustainability in the forefront. The Design for Humanity and Emerging Product Design of the Year titles were secured by COVVI Ltd. and Karim Hisham, respectively.
The Covvi Hand is a Nexus bionic prosthesis that combines modular design with advanced functionality and technology, to provide an unrivalled user experience and aesthetics. It can be customized and refined to the needs of the user, making them feel like nothing is impossible. Morph is another revolutionary prosthesis system that guarantees inclusivity and affordability, aimed to improve the quality of life for amputees in the developing countries who cannot afford a prosthesis.
Product Design of the Year 2022 was awarded to Studio Bela Design for making mass transport more sustainable on water: their ELECTRA hydrofoil is a zero emission ferry that can reach twice the speed and range of other ferries and transport 150 passengers to their destination.
Continuing with propagating sustainability for the present, was Innovation of the Year winner Outercraft, a company which delivered the Concept-E electric motorcycle in collaboration with DAB Motors. The motorcycle's mission is to explore a new kind of design language that fits the silent experience of electricity. It was so successful that DAB Motors quickly launched a street legal version in collaboration with BURBERRY.
Main winners of the ePDA will be awarded the coveted ePDA trophy and along with the category winners, be featured in the Annual European Product Design Awards Book.
The European Product Design Award™ was created to recognize the efforts of talented international product designers who aim to improve our daily lives with their practical, well-thought-out creations. We reward the strategic thinking and imagination which goes into making a great product.
https://productdesignaward.eu/
Farmani Group is a leading organization curating and promoting photography, design and architecture across the globe since 1985. The company’s key mission is to discover and promote talent in these areas through competitions, awards, exhibitions, developing artist communities, providing networking opportunities and education.
https://farmanigroup.com
Veronika Villamil-Treit
Farmani Group
veronika@farmanigroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram