Stadia Announces New Digital Platform Kipos

Greg Nettle (President, Stadia Church Planting) Announces Kipos, a New App Coming Soon from Stadia Logo for Stadia's recently announced church multiplication platform Kipos Stadia is developing the new digital platform Kipos. Stadia's mission is "to help you start thriving, growing, multiplying churches."

Stadia is developing a new app which will help to start and multiply churches at every step.

Our hope is to exponentially increase the number of new churches each year and we believe this tool will enable that to happen.” — Greg Nettle, President of Stadia

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tueday, Stadia announced Kipos , a simple to use, intuitive digital platform connecting new-church leaders around the globe with the content and community needed to start, grow and multiply new churches.Kipos informs and inspires potential new-church leaders then helps them discern and decide their fit for this calling. It prepares them for their mission, provides tools for success as they go out into the field, and offers support to help them start new churches which thrive, grow, and intentionally multiply by providing the next generation of new-church leaders."We believe we must exponentially increase the number of new churches started each year. While we are grateful for the success of the past, today’s churches are not enough. We recognize new methods are necessary to meet the current demand for new churches. This is why we are thrilled to provide Kipos - a place where church multiplication and new-church leaders will collaborate to rapidly increase the number of new churches started around the world this year. This tool allows us to release the latent energy of people and churches who want to multiply and create new churches, but lack the trusted resources and relationships to get it done." said Greg Nettle, President of Stadia.Using its experience and playbook, Stadia has helped people start churches in a traditional, person-to-person leader development experience. New-church leaders that complete Stadia’s traditional process have a 95% success rate after 5 years. Stadia’s process helped start over 600 new churches in the U.S. from 2003 to 2023. Kipos digitizes this experience and toolkit, enabling Stadia to scale their experience and resources to meet Christianity’s need to start thousands of new churches each year in the U.S. and tens of thousands more worldwide."Our hope is to exponentially increase the number of new churches each year and we believe this tool will enable that to happen," said Greg, "that's why we are making this platform accessible around the world at no cost to join."A Kipos app is currently in development and slated to be released in the App Store and Google Play Store for initial use by invitation only in April 2023 before a public launch in 2024. More information about kipos is available at www.kipos.org

Introducing Kipos App