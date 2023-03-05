WHOISTEVENYOUNG

LL Cool J Shows Support for WHOISTEVENYOUNG & Dave East New Single "Sh*ttin Me" by Posting it on his Stories to his 3.1 Million Followers

"LL Cool J has been a big supporter of my brand Spate Media and WHOISTEVENYOUNG," says founder Antoine Maurice King MBA. ” — Antoine Maurice King MBA

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LL Cool J just wrapped up the season finale of NCIS: Los Angeles. For the formal wrap celebration at Paramount Studios on Friday (March 3), original stars LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, and Daniela Ruah walked the red carpet alongside their co-stars Eric Christian Olsen, Gerald McRaney, Medalion Rahimi, and Caleb Castille.

As it was disclosed in January, the cast is enjoying the show rather than mourning its conclusion after 14 seasons on CBS.

LL Cool J has been in the news with his brand Rock the Bells, which is changing the game. WHOISTEVENYOUNG is an up-and-coming RnB superstar, and he received another big co-sign from one of the greatest rappers of all time. Dave East and WHOISTEVENYOUNG are frequent collaborators in music, and they just dropped a new single on March 3, 2023, called "Sh*ttin Me." LL Cool J has been a big supporter of WHOISTEVENYOUNG and has even played his song with Dave East, Benny the Butcher called "Don't Let Me Down" on Rock the Bells Radio. After LL Cool J heard the song dropped, he posted it on his stories on Instagram. Immediately after he posted the piece, WHOISTEVENYOUNG received hundreds of new subscribers on his Youtube page.

"LL Cool J has been a big supporter of my brand Spate Media and WHOISTEVENYOUNG," says founder Antoine Maurice King MBA. "He is an icon and uses his powerful platforms to help others, and that's what Rock the Bells is all about, helping the hip-hop pioneers."

WHOISTEVENYOUNG plans to bring some great new music to his fans with superstars he will reveal very soon. He works on the "Bosco" movie soundtrack with artists like The Game, Snoop Dogg, French Montana, and DDG. Other artists he has worked with include Young Jeezy, Styles P, and Smoke Dza.

Subscribe to WHOISTEVENYOUNG's Youtube channel for the most exclusive content.

About WHOISTEVENYOUNG: WHOISTEVENYOUNG is a rising superstar in music. He is a triple-threat music producer, songwriter, and singer. He is working on major movie soundtracks and has received significant radio plays on Rock the Bells radio and Shade 45. He was born in the Bronx, New York, and has plans to create more great music in RnB and other genres.

About Spate Media: Spate Media is a marketing and branding company founded in 2006 by Antoine Maurice King, MBA. The brand has worked on many projects with many of today's A-list artists. They have also created an animated series that featured superstar LL Cool J and highlighted his positive words to his fans.

WHOISTEVENYOUNG & DAVE EAST "SH*TTIN ME" MUSIC VIDEO