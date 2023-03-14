Revolutionizing Electric Transportation: Introducing the All-New Positron 72Volt

BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) Police U. S. Veteran’s Affairs Police Services Cheyenne, WY

Enjoy Better Community Policing with Sustainable Innovation

We believe that the Positron 72V will revolutionize law enforcement operations and community policing, offering unmatched power, mobility, and sustainability.” — Gildo Beleski, CEO of Trikke Profesisonal Mobility

BUELLTON, CA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trikke Professional Mobility is proud to introduce the Trikke Positron 72Volt - the ultimate mobility solution for law enforcement professionals. Equipped with all-wheel drive and high-torque motors that deliver a peak power of 4000W, this vehicle provides unmatched power and performance.

The Positron 72V is powered by a quick-swap 72Volt 1764Wh lithium-ion battery, allowing for up to 35 miles of range on a single charge. With a top speed of 44mph, this vehicle allows officers to quickly respond to emergency situations and reach hard-to-reach areas with ease.

In addition to its impressive power, the Positron 72V also features full suspension for a smooth ride, even on rough terrain. Its multi-terrain capability and silent, clean mobility make it ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

The Trikke Positron 72V is not just a powerful and versatile mobility solution, it also allows for closer, friendlier, and more positive interactions with the community. Its superior visibility and ability to navigate crowded areas more efficiently than on bikes makes it the perfect choice for modern community policing.

Here are just a few of the benefits that the Trikke Positron 72Volt offers:

• Improved access to hard-to-reach areas and faster response times during emergency calls thanks to its speed and agility.

• Better navigation in crowded areas than traditional bikes, with superior visibility and maneuverability.

• Closer, friendlier, and more positive interactions with the community, thanks to the vehicle's approachability and easy-to-use controls.

• Silent and clean mobility for both indoor and outdoor patrols, with multi-terrain capability and low operational cost of about 1 cent per mile.

By using the Positron 72Volt, police officers can enhance their mobility and better serve their communities. Whether responding to an emergency, patrolling a crowded event, or simply interacting with members of the community, the Trikke Positron provides a reliable and efficient mode of transportation.