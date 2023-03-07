SideBar Podcast on The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Author and Professor Joel Rogers
Did you know behind-the-scenes political groups draft and fund the enactment of “model bills” such as the “Stand Your Ground” law in Florida and other states?
The State Legislatures are the "Big Kahuna" of politics. But at the end of the day listening to each other is how we make democracy work.”MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes law professor and author Joel Rogers to the program with a new episode Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Rogers discusses the danger to the democratic process when behind-the-scenes groups draft, fund, and lobby for “model bills” such as the “Stand Your Ground” law in Florida that was the central legal issue in the tragic Trayvon Martin killing by George Zimmerman.
— Professor and Author Joel Rogers
Co-host Jackie Gardina highlighted that “Joel Rogers has stood at the front lines of defending democracy as a MacArthur Foundation Fellow and a longtime social and political activist. It is no surprise that Newsweek identified him as one of the 100 living Americans most likely to shape U.S. politics and culture in the 21st century.”
Joel Rogers is Professor of Law, Political Science, Public Affairs, and Sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is the author of On Democracy, Right Turn, The Forgotten Majority, What Workers Want, and, most recently, American Society: How It Really Works. An ardent advocate for social and political engagement, Rogers has organized and directed organizations such as COWS (Center on Wisconsin Strategy), and its subsidiaries Mayors Innovation Project, Center for State Innovation, and State Smart Transportation Initiative. He co-founded and was the first chair of the Apollo Alliance, and recently co-founded the Emerald Cities Collaborative, whose first project is comprehensive, cost-effective energy retrofits of America’s urban building stock.
“Joel wanted to provide an alternative to the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) that successfully enacted model 'Stand Your Ground' bills in the majority of U.S. states,” observed co-host Mitch Winick. “He took action and created the American Legislative and Issue Campaign Exchange (ALICE) as an online public library of progressive state and local legislation written by citizens, including law students and professors at schools around the country.
“Joel is a perfect guest for SideBar,” said Gardina, Dean of the Colleges of Law in Santa Barbara and Ventura. “The drafting and passing of legislation do not exist in a vacuum. If we want to understand the context of how legislation becomes law, it is important to discuss why and how these laws originally came about and how they will be applied in the future.” “It is critically important to discuss these types of issues on SideBar,” said Winick, President and Dean of Monterey College of Law. “Jackie and I believe that legal education and familiarity with the legislative process should extend beyond the law school classroom and be part of our public dialogue.”
