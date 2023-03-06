Rick Sharga Joins Exceleras Advisory Board

Rick Sharga

Evolving company wins an experienced advisor to help chart the future.

When Rick Sharga speaks, people listen and we intend to fully leverage Rick’s industry experience. I am very grateful to have him join our advisory board.” — Tom Simon, CEO of Exceleras

GLENCOE, IL, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceleras, a provider of software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition, announced today that industry veteran and thought leader Rick Sharga has joined the Advisory Board the company launched last year. Sharga is the fourth high-level industry advisor to join the board.

“As we position Exceleras for profitable growth, regardless of market conditions, we’re looking for the best thought leadership we can find to help guide us into the future. Adding someone of Rick’s caliber to our already powerful group is a big win for us,” said Tom Simon, CEO of Exceleras. “When Rick Sharga speaks, people listen and we intend to fully leverage Rick’s industry experience. He is a recognized thought leader who understands the companies we serve and their most pressing business needs. I am very grateful to have him join our advisory board.”

Sharga has over 20 years of experience in the real estate and mortgage industries, including roles as the EVP/Market Intelligence at ATTOM Data, EVP for Carrington Mortgage Holdings, EVP of Marketing at RealtyTrac, and Chief Marketing Officer of Ten-X and Auction.com, the leading online real estate marketplace.

Sharga is currently the Founder and CEO of CJ Patrick Company, a market intelligence and advisory firm for companies in the real estate and mortgage industries. One of the country’s most frequently quoted sources on real estate, mortgage and foreclosure trends, he has appeared on CNBC, CBS News, NBC News, CNN, ABC News, FOX, Bloomberg, and NPR.

Sharga is also a founding member of the Five Star National Mortgage Servicing Association, on the Board of Directors of the Asian Real Estate Association of America and the National Association of Default Professionals, and was twice named to the Inman News Inman 100, an annual list of the most influential real estate leaders.

“Our advisory board is taking shape and I’m very pleased at the quality of industry leaders we’ve been able to attract,” said Jonathan Kunkle, a member of the Exceleras Management Board. “Our first 16 years serving this industry were very rewarding. Now, with the help of our new advisors, we’ll chart a path into the future. Rick Sharga is going add a great deal to these efforts.”

Sharga joins Kevin J. Cooke, Jr., Senior Vice President of Business Development for LoanCare; Courtney Thompson, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer for Sagent; and Jason Tanaka, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Technology Strategy for USAA Federal Savings Bank, on the advisory board.

About Exceleras

Mortgage Servicers and the REO Agents and Vendors who serve them need software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition. Exceleras provides software that cost effectively adapts to their unique needs and seamlessly blends into their existing work environments, without requiring them to learn a new language or change their process. Exceleras provides complete workflow management tools for all phases of property management, from initial default through final disposition, including a national network of REO Agents, Appraisers, Attorneys and Asset Managers. Find out more at https://exceleras.com/.