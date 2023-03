Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday/Sunday, March 4/5, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

SATURDAY/SUNDAY, MARCH 4/5, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – 10:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 142 NM MINERS LICENSE PLATE (MUÑOZ)

SB 276 MAKE-A-WISH LICENSEE PLATE (GALLEGOS/HEMPHILL)

SB 284 SPECIAL OLYMPICS LICENSE PLATE (LOPEZ/SHARER)

SB 305 ROUTE 66 LICENSE PLATE (CAMPOS)

*SB 314 WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS (CERVANTES)

SB 439 LEG. APPROVAL FOR CERTAIN LAND PURCHASES (SHARER/MUÑOZ)

SB 442/a INCREASE ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES (MUÑOZ/DUHIGG)



HAFC/HB 2

LANGUAGE REVIEW AND TECHNICAL CLEAN-UP

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 520 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (STEWART)

HB 197 INCREASE FREE FISHING DAYS (GALLEGOS/LARA)

CS/HB 268 ARROYO HONDO ARRIBA LAND GRANT

(GARCÍA/GONZALES)

HB 365/a GEOTHERMAL CENTER & FUND (ROYBAL CABALLERO/FERRARY)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair



Sunday, March 5, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 311

SB 426 ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION (CERVANTES)

SB 427 FIREARM SALES WAITING PERIOD (CERVANTES/ROMERO)

SB 428 FIREARMS IN UNFAIR PRACTICES ACT (CERVANTES)

HB 26/a NOTICE FOR ABANDONED PROPERTY LISTS (CHANDLER)

HB 31/a NO PUBLICATION REQUIRED FOR NAME CHANGES (CHANDLER)

HB 48 INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED RN ANESTHETISTS (MATTHEWS/BROWN)

HB 75/a CHIROPRACTIC SERVICES INSURANCE COVERAGE (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

CS/HB 95 RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE

(LUJAN/SARIÑANA)

HB 106 INCREASE PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PENSION MAX

(ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HB 370 SURPRISE BILLING PROTECTION ACT SUNSET DATE (CHÁVEZ/CADENA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Monday, March 6, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 285 EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)

SB 412 PHYSICAL THERAPIST MRI ORDERS (PIRTLE)

SB 417 TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE TRACK (BRANDT)

SB 363 VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER EXCLUSIONS (MAESTAS)

SB 371 ATTORNEY GENERAL PERSONNEL EXEMPTIONS

(MAESTAS/CHANDLER)

SB 375 RENT INCREASES & AIR CONDITIONING (MCKENNA)

SB 424 CYFD KINSHIP CAREGIVER PAYMENTS (LOPEZ/JARAMILLO)

SB 429 PROHIBIT DOG TETHERING (MCKENNA)

SB 449 REAL ESTATE AGENT CONTRACT ACT (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 452 BROADBAND CHANGES (PADILLA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair



Saturday, March 4, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 321

SB 286 DISCRIMINATORY RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS

(IVEY-SOTO/ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 368 LAW ENFORCEMENT BODY CAM EXCEPTIONS (POPE)

SB 215 ESTABLISH CRIME OF BESTIALITY (MOORES/MCKENNA)

SB 513 INCREASING THE PENALTY OF MAKING A SHOOTING THREAT

(BRANDT)

SB 398 HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSIONER EMPLOYMENT

(RODRIGUEZ)

SB 198/a ANONYMITY OF LOTTERY WINNERS (WOODS)

HB 7/a REPRODUCTIVE & GENDER-AFFIRMING HEALTH CARE

(SERRATO/LITTLE)

SB 181 OPIOID ANTAGONIST WARNING REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

SJR 9/a ANTI-DONATION CLAUSE, CA (ORTIZ Y PINO/MUÑOZ)

HB 165/a UNIFORM UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT (NIBERT)

SB 172 NO DETAINING FOR FED IMMIGRATION VIOLATIONS

(ORTIZ Y PINO/MAESTAS)

SB 50 RIGHT TO REPAIR ACT (WIRTH)

SB 342 PROTECTED UTILITY CUSTOMER DATA (JARAMILLO)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 815 0254 3362

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – 9 a.m. – Room 311

SB 205 COUNTY HOSPITAL GROSS RECEIPTS TAX (GONZALES)

SB 235 TOBACCO PRODUCT TAX & DEFINITIONS (HICKEY)

SB 240 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS

(O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)

SB 274 REGIONAL TRANSIT LAW ENFORCEMENT (GONZALES)0

SB 320 BROADBAND COMPANY REDUNDANT CABLE LINES (MUÑOZ)

SB 390 PROCUREMENT CODE BID “BEST VALUE” (MAESTAS)

SB 345 KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND INVESTMENT

(CAMPOS)

SB 343 E-BIKE REBATES (STEINBORN/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 382 BIOSCIENCE FUND REVERSION & INVESTMENT

(MUÑOZ/HICKEY)

SB 403 HOTEL RENOVATION TAX CREDIT (HEMPHILL)

SB 410 RACETRACK GAMING LICENSE CHANGES (BURT)

CS/SB 514 CREATE ALL CITIES & COUNTIES FUND (KERNAN)

SB 448 HEALTH PRACTITIONER GROSS RECEIPTS

(SCHMEDES/MOORES)

SB 472 BALANCE INFO TO CERTAIN BORROWERS (CERVANTES)

SB 51 COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS

(STEFANICS/THOMSON)

SB 75 SALE OF UNLEADED FUEL AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

HB 8/a CREATIVE INDUSTRIES DIVISION IN EDD (SZCZEPANSKI/STEINBORN)

HB 44 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANKS (MATTHEWS)

HB 79 3-YEAR INSURANCE PREMIUM RATE HEARINGS (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary

– Room 323 (505) 986-4265