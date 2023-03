Senate Floor Calendar: Saturday, March 4, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE CALENDAR

12TH LEGISLATIVE DAY

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.



ROLL CALL

PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

READING OF THE JOURNAL

INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION:

A. Bills

B. Joint Resolutions

C. Resolutions

D. Joint Memorials

E. Memorials

MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR

REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 310/a CRISIS TRIAGE CENTERS/SHPAC AMENDED

(ORTIZ y PINO/GALLEGOS)

(2) SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 4/a

HEALTHY UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS / SFC AMENDED (PADILLA/JARAMILLO)

(3) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 69

ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS

(SEDILLO LOPEZ/STEINBORN)

(4) SENATE BILL 450/a SCHOOL COACH CPR & AED TRAINING/SFC AMENDED (PIRTLE/MOORES)

(5) SENATE BILL 11/aa PAID FAMILY & MEDICAL LEAVE ACT/STBTC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (STEWART/PADILLA)

(6) SENATE BILL 16 CREATE HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY DEPARTMENT

(STEFANICS/THOMSON)

(7) SENATE BILL 474/a/ec SCHOOL DISTRICT IN-LIEU-OF[1]TAXES PAYMENTS/ SFC AMENDED (SHENDO)

(8) SENATE BILL 327 APPROVAL OF ECON DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

(PADILLA)

(9) SENATE BILL 334 BLACK FIRE RECOVERY (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)

(10) SENATE BILL 494/a HIGHER ED FUNDING AFTER BUDGET PASSES/

SFC AMENDED (MUÑOZ)

(11) SENATE BILL 251/aa METRO DEVELOPMENT ACT CHANGES/

STBTC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (HAMBLEN/ORTEZ)

(12) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 273/a HEALTH INSURANCE MENTAL

HEALTH COVERAGE/SFC AMENDED (HICKEY/HEMPHILL)

(13) SENATE BILL 396/a MOTORCYCLE REGISTRATION FEE & FUND/

SFC AMENDED (SHENDO)

(14) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE HEALTH

AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 425

COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY TREATMENT PROGRAMS

(ORTIZ y PINO/ROMERO, A)

(15) SENATE BILL 430/a MCBRIDE FIRE RECOVERY/SFC AMENDED

(BURT/STEFANICS)

(16) SENATE BILL 468/a DOLORES HUERTA DAY/SIRC AMENDED

(LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

(17) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 275 MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES

(GONZALES/PADILLA)

(18) SENATE BILL 329 NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP (STEWART)

(19) SENATE BILL 48/a CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE

INSPECTIONS/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

(20) SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 12 MAGISTRATE COURT PROPERTY

(RODRIGUEZ)

(21) SENATE MEMORIAL 58 ABQ METRO ARROYO FLOOD CONTROL

AUTHORITY DAY (PADILLA)

(22) HOUSE BILL 181 NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS

(SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

(23) HOUSE BILL 148 EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPT. TRIBAL AGREEMENTS

(LENTE)

(24) HOUSE BILL 126/a SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS/

H/FLOOR AMENDED (ROMERO, GA/LANE)

(25) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 3/a “YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION”/HEC AMENDED (LENTE/GURROLA)

BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 3 LAS AMIGAS DE NUEVO MEXICO,

IN RECOGNITION (PADILLA/LOPEZ)

(2) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 6 YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION (GONZALES)

(3) SENATE MEMORIAL 3 “COWBOYS FOR CANCER RESEARCH DAY”

(NEVILLE)

(4) SENATE MEMORIAL 59 ALBUQUERQUE OASIS, IN RECOGNITION

(HICKEY)

(5) SENATE MEMORIAL 61 “ST. PATRICK’S & GOOD FRIDAY

AGREEMENT DAY” (McKENNA/O’NEILL)

(6) SENATE MEMORIAL 62 TED TURNER & TURNER FOUNDATION,

RECOGNITION (CERVANTES)

