OSA Weekly Update - 3/3/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



You are invited to join us for the 2023 State of Main Street listening tour March 13-16. The listening sessions will be held in a hybrid format with in-person gatherings in Bemidji, St. Cloud, Minneapolis, and Mankato – and via Zoom! Final details will be shared early next week with information on how to register.

The annual State of Main Street is an opportunity for the Office of the State Auditor to hear from you to ensure our numbers tell the real story of your community. We hope you can join us!

2. We're hiring!



The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is hiring! We are looking for Local Government Auditors and summer interns to join our teams in St. Paul and Duluth.

Posting details for all open positions are available on the OSA website. Interested applicants may apply on the State of Minnesota Careers site and search positions using the Job ID Numbers listed on the OSA website.

At the OSA, we pride ourselves on our supportive work environment for our staff including the ability to work remotely. Apply by March 13 to join our dynamic team!

3. Released: Pension Newsletter



The February Pension Newsletter has been released. The Newsletter provides information about the 2022 reporting-year forms and the new Benefit Level Projections Tool provided as a resource to estimate the impact benefit level changes or investment rate of return changes could have on a fire relief association’s funded status and financial requirements. The Newsletter also provides information on the management of fire relief association records, and reminders about fire state aid and broker certification reporting.

4. Deadline: County TIF Forms Due March 31st



The County TIF Information Form is due from counties by March 31, 2023. The form captures information for 2022 regarding a county's TIF administrative activities, distributions of tax increment, and transfers of the TIF enforcement deduction. The information assists the Office of the State Auditor in its oversight of TIF authorities. Instructions on accessing the form in SAFES were emailed to county representatives on January 23, 2023.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Bonds for Public Employees and Officers

Minnesota law requires fidelity or faithful performance bonds for certain local government positions. In order to minimize the risk of loss of public funds, public entities should review what positions require bonding and then make sure all required bonds are in place. Public entities should also consider whether bonds should be obtained for additional employees/officers.

The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.