ID numbers to be used as personal tax code

VIETNAM, March 4 - HÀ NỘI — In an effort to streamline tax data for the national database on population, the General Department of Taxation (GDT) is aiming to complete the synchronisation process and unify the use of citizen identification numbers as personal tax codes this year.

According to GDT Deputy Director General Đặng Ngọc Minh, there are currently 78 million identifiers that need to be standardised.

On Wednesday, the General Department of Taxation convened an online meeting with tax departments from several provinces and municipalities to discuss plans for reviewing and standardising personal tax identification numbers.

If the national population database has detailed information on taxpayers, the tax office must ensure that at least three fields of information are complete and accurate.

This information must include full name; date, month, year of birth; citizen identification number or taxpayer's identifier to query the Ministry of Public Security database.

Minh shared that the General Department of Taxation has used two services to connect and share with the national population database of the Ministry of Public Security and actively analyse individual tax registration data in the past time.

Through assessing the current situation of personal tax identification number data, the General Department of Taxation realised that it was necessary to review and standardise the personal tax identification number data to ensure sufficient information to determine the identification numbers of the taxpayers.

The deputy director general said that the tax authority was determined to standardise personal tax identification data and use citizen identification numbers as tax identification numbers under the direction of the Ministry of Finance.

He also suggested that professional solutions and IT applications be created in reviewing and standardising data.

In addition, provincial and municipal tax departments should continue to disseminate information on the policy of changing the tax code with the citizen identification numbers and closely support and guide taxpayers in changing tax registration information. — VNS