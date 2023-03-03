Mayor Wu and LGBTQ+ Advancement Announce AmplifyGSA

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement today announced the launch of AmplifyGSA, a new initiative to promote, support, and protect Genders and Sexualities Alliances (GSA) in Boston Public schools. This program will officially launch tonight with support from the Boston Celtics and TD Bank at the "Celtics Pride Night" game. The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement will host the AmplifyGSA Youth Summit on May 21, 2023 at Boston Arts Academy.

“In Boston, we’re committed to protecting and promoting our LGBTQ+ communities and the rights, dignity, and humanity of all our residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Currently only a handful of our schools have a Genders and Sexualities Alliance, so we’re launching our new program, AmplifyGSA.”

“It is our duty to provide a safe space for all of our young people and having GSAs in our schools is a proven holistic way to create the spaces needed to help our youth not just survive, but thrive.” said Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement Executive Director Quincey Roberts Sr. “With many parts of this country telling our kids they are not enough, here in Boston we have to show they are MORE than enough!”

Through AmplifyGSA, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement, in partnership with Boston Public Schools, is developing relationships with school communities across the city to learn about what LGBTQ+ students need in order to feel more supported in their school. This program will highlight Genders and Sexualities Alliances, student-run school groups that unite LGBTQ+ and allied youth to build community and organize around issues important to them, in Boston schools. AmplifyGSA builds connections across differences by engaging with LGBTQ+ youth and their allies, teachers, school administrators, and families.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with the Boston Celtics, under Mayor Wu’s leadership, and the City’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement to launch AmplifyGSA, endeavoring to increase the number of GSAs across our schools,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “Every student, family, and staff member should be celebrated and fully accepted for who they are and their unique contributions to our classrooms and district. Every aspect of each person’s identity, experiences, culture, and talents enriches our learning community and we are committed to making every effort to welcome and affirm each individual and group, particularly members of groups that have been historically marginalized.”

Research states that the presence of a GSA in a school can have a positive and lasting effect on student health, wellness, and academic performance. Additionally, they can protect students from bullying and harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The presence of a GSA also can create and support more welcoming, inclusive school environments for all students in the long-term.

"As a former educator, I'm thrilled to see the community come together in this way to create safe space for queer youth and those who support them," said Chief of Equity & Inclusion Mariangely Solis Cervera. "AmplifyGSA is creating the opportunity to develop young people into tomorrow's leaders."

To learn more information about this newly launched program, please visit boston.gov/amplify-gsa.