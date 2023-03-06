TIGHITCO, Inc. an industry leading provider of aerospace composite, insulation products and component MRO services
Industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace
With a prime focus on advanced composite assemblies, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry
Through advanced composite assemblies and overhaul support, we are a logical solution for those that need quality work and speed-to-market.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO, Inc - Creative Thinking Driving Viable Solutions
— Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO.
TIGHITCO, Inc. is an industry leading provider of aerospace composite, insulation products and component MRO services backed by support that consistently exceeds customer expectations. We design and manufacture solutions that deliver superior performance in the most complex and demanding applications. From concept to completion, we have the resources to meet this challenge with world-class quality and value.
By leveraging the existing assets of the company, we put emphasis on a seamless integration of our three divisional areas – AeroStructures, Insulation Products and Overhaul Support Services. These divisions, along with our partner companies specializing in precision machining, allow us to provide a single source solution for our aerospace and defense customers.
AEROSTRUCTURES
Since 1972, TIGHITCO has been a leader in aerospace composites manufacturing. With a prime focus on advanced composite assemblies, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. Our meticulous craftsmanship enables us to achieve the high quality the aerospace industry demands. We provide full lifecycle support of our products from conceptual design, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
“TIGHITCO continues to expand its portfolio of products and services to serve the rotor-wing industry with emphasis in the defense market,” explains Mark Withrow, CEO TIGHITCO. “Through advanced composite assemblies and overhaul support, we are a logical solution for those that need quality work and speed-to-market.”
OVERHAUL (MRO)
Overhaul Support Services (OSS) is an AS9100 and AS9110 certificated aerospace MRO facility as well as a FAA and EASA certificated repair station. We specialize in overhaul and repair supporting both military and commercial aircraft. OSS provides support using experienced aerospace technicians as well as a strong supply chain capable of performing most industry standard specialized processes.
“I’m excited to be back in the helicopter MRO marketplace and reconnecting with peers,” shared Craig Zysk, General Manager OSS. “OSS has a tremendous reputation in the CT aerospace community. We are transforming to a global brand and I look forward to leading that effort.”
Our state-of-the-art facility and equipment include parts cleaning, plastic media blasting, vapor blasting, NADCAP certified FPI & MPI (NDT), borescope inspection capabilities, CMM inspection, CNC machines, and hydraulic testing. We also specialize in complete overhaul of your main and tail rotor blades. Localizing repairs to address only damaged areas, drastically cuts down repair costs, while at the same time maintaining the appropriate level of safety.
INSULATION
To address the range of thermal requirements in the markets we serve, our product selection delivers a choice of options including encapsulated metal, sewn and molded insulation. Our innovative solutions meet our aerospace and commercial customers’ heat shield, insulation, and fire protection requirements. Our Insulation Products Group offers complete technical solutions that include design and testing.
We offer a full-service solution; maintaining unique abilities to incorporate our engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for our defense and commercial customers. Contact us and experience TIGHITCO’s commitment to creative thinking driving viable solutions. www.tighitco.com
