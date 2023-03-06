THE BRANSON COASTER OPENS FOR THE SEASON ON MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023
THE BRANSON COASTER OPENS FOR THE SEASON ON MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023BRANSON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, March 6, The Branson Coaster will reopen for the 2023 season. This is the perfect time to come explore America’s only double alpine coaster and take advantage of the new express ticketing available on site.
The Branson Coaster is a thrilling ride spanning two alpine hills, providing a unique experience for everyone. This season, the coaster has added express ticketing, making it easier than ever to jump into the fun. The express ticketing allows guests to purchase tickets online or at self service kiosks and skip the line, giving them more time to enjoy the ride.
The Branson Coaster also offers a combo pass for the price of $23.99. This pass gives guests access to both the alpine coaster and the Branson Buzzsaw, our 123-foot tall swing ride. Best views in Branson are included for free.
The Branson Coaster is open every day, so come explore the thrills of the coaster and the buzzsaw!
The Branson Coater is located at 2115 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616. For more information, please visit www.thebransoncoaster.com.
About FACE Amusement Group
FACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Branson Coaster, The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar in Branson, Missouri, as well as Chicken Guy! Locations in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes, and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime. FaceAmusement.com
