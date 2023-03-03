Philly Fashion Week Returns with Runway Shows, a Design Competition & More

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2023 – Calling all fashion lovers! Each year, Philly Fashion Week brings runway looks, big-name designers, activations and more to the City of Brotherly Love. With VISIT PHILADELPHIA®’s own Love + Grit serving as a marketing partner, Philly Fashion Week returns for its 18th year from March 2-5, 2023 with three events in two venues: Fashion District Philadelphia and Live! Casino & Hotel.

2023 Highlights

The annual fashion-forward celebration often features a number of design competitions and runway shows at locations throughout the city. For 2023, residents and visitors can look forward to:

Next Up Student Design Competition & Trend Show at Fashion District Philadelphia The up-and-coming generation of fashion icons show their stuff during the Next Up Student Design Competition & Trend Show, a free event taking place at Fashion District Philadelphia on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Students from Moore College of Art, Jefferson University, Drexel University, Harcum University and Albright College offer up their latest work for a chance to win a consultation with fashion professionals, plus a cool $1,000. Among the models on the runway: breast cancer survivors, in an effort to “spread beauty and awareness.”

Runway I and Runway II at Live! Casino & Hotel



The main event of Philly Fashion Week 2023: two runway shows at Live! Casino & Hotel in South Philly.

South Philly’s Live! Casino & Hotel welcomes the much-anticipated events, which are set to include designs from contestants — both recent and upcoming — from Bravo’s Project Runway.

Runway I takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 7 to 10 p.m., showing off works by: JPratt Paragon Charisma Dear Laney Imperial Legacy Hester Sunshine Modisch Atiya Joanne Dell Scott Khangle



takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 7 to 10 p.m., showing off works by: Runway II returns to Live! on Sunday, March 5, 2023, also from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring designs from: Prajje Oscar Christobal Kovid Kapoor Laurence Basse Sarah Tremain Verdict Still Out Brenda O’Livis GeChic Khangle Bishme Cromartie



Tickets for each show run from $43.62 for general admission to $159.45 for VIP Center, which includes front-row seating, access to the VIP Lounge, a swag bag and refreshments.

More Things to Do

Staying over while you attend Fashion Week is the best way to avoid missing out on all the hottest events, looks and trends. Make a getaway (or staycation!) out of it and book the Visit Philly Overnight Package, which includes free hotel parking and a perk of your choice, including complimentary flextime tickets to Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute; free tickets to the Museum of the American Revolution and the National Constitution Center; or free tickets to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum.

While out and about, there are many awesome places to shop in Philly to find the best outfit for all of the festivities. Bonus: Clothing AND shoes are tax-free in Pennsylvania.

Lastly, Visit Philadelphia’s Shop Philly initiative — updated quarterly — showcases Philly-made and/or -sold items from local movers and shakers. Past participants have included YOWIE’s Shannon Maldonado, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry and Hustle director Jeremiah Zagar. This season, Honeysuckle Provisions’ Omar Tate & Cybille St.Aude-Tate have curated a collection of 25-plus items — all from Black-, Brown- and/or women-owned businesses.

