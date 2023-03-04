Market America Leadership School 2023 is a Huge Success, Following the Late Founder JR Ridinger’s Outline for Success
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 30 years ago, JR and Loren Ridinger founded an award-winning and multi-billion-dollar global e-commerce and product brokerage company. On March 2, Loren took the stage at that company’s latest event, the Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Leadership School 2023 (#MALS2023), at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida. Bringing close to 10,000 entrepreneurs together from around the world, #MALS2023 was the first time in three decades that Loren stood before thousands without JR, her partner, mentor, coach, confidante and husband, who passed away last August.
Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Co-Founder Loren Ridinger takes the stage on March 2, 2023, to honor and pay tribute to company founder JR Ridinger
Loren Ridinger embraces all 3 grandchildren as she takes the stage for the first time without JR Ridinger
“JR was a legendary leader, not because he created an amazing business, but because he helped people do amazing things,” said Loren. “Leadership School is our first major corporate event since JR’s passing, and while the profound pain of his loss will always linger within us, so does his vision of a better future with prosperity for all.”
Before his passing, JR outlined a detailed plan for an event that would take its thousands of distributors, known as UnFranchise® Owners, back to the roots of success by amplifying prosperity through inspired, grassroots leadership. Market America’s Leadership School 2023 fulfilled JR’s dream of providing an interactive and immersive experience in a workshop setting designed to leverage experiential learning. Thanks to some powerful tributes and magic moments, JR’s profound impact and presence was felt throughout Leadership School.
An innovator and a revolutionary thinker who foresaw the future of e-commerce, JR Ridinger set out to create a business model designed to help average people achieve entrepreneurial success. He and Loren founded Market America in 1992. More than 30 years later, Market America is a global success story operating in eight market countries and servicing over 200 countries and territories worldwide, retailing exclusive, science-based products driven by his creation, the UnFranchise® Business system, which has produced thousands of worldwide success stories.
#MALS2023 featured many tributes to JR, shared as magic moments from company and field executives as well as Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM's President of Urban and Latino Development. But none were more unforgettable than experiencing JR Ridinger as never before in the opening and closing tributes presented by Loren.
“More than anything, JR taught people how to believe in themselves” Loren said. “JR’s remarkable legacy and impact was measured in lives touched and magic moments, and I know he would consider this event to be a magic moment. He loved you, and he loved building this business with you — and together we will carry on JR’s vision and legacy.”
About Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM
Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is an award-winning global e-commerce and product brokerage company specializing in One-to-One Marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers with a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, and with offices across the globe, Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by JR Ridinger. Through the company’s primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide–exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. SHOP.COM ranked 19 in Newsweek magazine’s 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 55 in Digital Commerce 360’s (formerly Internet Retailer) 2022 Top 100 Online Marketplaces, No. 80 in Digital Commerce 360’s 2022 Top 500 & 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 10 in Digital Commerce 360’s 2022 Top 500 Online Retailers Primary Merchandise Category. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and became a BBB National Partner in 2022. Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM was also ranked No. 13 in the Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2022. By combining Market America Worldwide’s entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM’s powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, SHOP Local program, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.
For more information regarding Market America Worldwide, please visit marketamerica.com.
For more information about SHOP.COM, please visit SHOP.COM.
