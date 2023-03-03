Submit Release
Governor Lamont Statement on the Passing of Common Cause President Karen Hobert Flynn

03/03/2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the passing of Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause:

“Karen made a lasting impact on Connecticut politics as one of the architects of our nationally renowned public financing system, which has been mirrored by states around the country as a model for clean and fair government that encourages participation by all of our residents. Her life’s ambition has truly benefitted all of us. I am devastated to learn the news of her passing, and extend my condolences to her family, friends, and all her colleagues at Common Cause.”

