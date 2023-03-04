The City of Atlantic City announces Spring Auction of 31 Real Estate Properties
Homes, Residential and Commercial Building Lots ready to go to Auction on March 30th
The City has a lot of momentum right now.”ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is pleased to announce the Auction of 31+/- properties assembled into 17 packages throughout Atlantic City. The properties will be sold in an Online Auction concluding Thursday, March 30, 2023. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann app.
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
Atlantic City is undergoing a massive development boom and we invite you to be a part of it! With exciting new developments such as the Stockton University Expansion, Showboat Waterpark, Orange Loop Outdoor Entertainment Expansion, and more, the city is thriving, and the future looks bright.
This auction marks the seventh in a series of successful auctions undertaken by the City, and it includes a diverse property list that will interest bidders with a wide range of uses. In addition to homes ready for renovation, there are four contiguous lots being sold together on North South Carolina Avenue, as well as two homes ready for renovation on Belfield Avenue. Whether you are interested in one, two, or several packages, this is your chance to invest in Atlantic City's future and maximize your return on investment.
“The City has a lot of momentum right now,” said Bob Dann, COO and lead Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “This sale concentrates on some growing sections of the City. As the area improves, we will see all boats rise.”
To learn more about this exciting opportunity, attend our Auction Information Sessions on Tuesday, March 7th, between 12-2 pm at the City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Online auction bidding concludes on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11 am. To receive a Property Information Package with how to bid, zoning, terms, and contract of sale, visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438.
We are also thrilled to offer the former Lake School for adaptive reuse by order of the Franklin Township (Gloucester County) Board of Education. This 6,825+/- sq ft building sits on a spacious 2.25+/- acre lot, making it an excellent opportunity for a variety of uses. With its beautiful setting and convenient location close to Route 55 and the Atlantic City Expressway, the property is perfect for businesses and developers alike. Property Previews will be held on Thursday, March 16th, and Wednesday, March 22nd, from 12-2 pm. Online auction bidding concludes on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11 am.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. Max Spann has been auctioning Real Estate for over 60 years and has helped over 125 Municipalities and Government Agencies sell their Real Estate. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
