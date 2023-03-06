OATI Partners with NISC to Offer DERMS for Member Utilities
OATI’s webSmartEnergy® DERMS platform fulfills NISC Co-op-Partner Program goals
We look forward to helping NISC member utilities to manage their entire DR and DER program lifecycles for greater optimization, and thus fulfill the goals of the NISC Integration Partner Program.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is pleased to announce its partnership with National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC). OATI has integrated its innovative webSmartEnergy® DERMS solution with NISC’s Marketing solution, Multi-Channel Messenger, Meter Data Management and SmartHub in the recently launched DERMS Integration Partner Program. NISC selected OATI as its first partner in the program.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO
“We are grateful for the business opportunities NISC has entrusted to us over many years to empower their member utilities to use the best technology possible to deliver strategic programs with their consumers and to optimize distributed energy resources, such as solar, wind, battery storage, EVs and smart devices,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. “We are very honored for NISC to select us as the first partner in its DERMS Integration Partner program, and the relationship that we have built together to provide their member owners with mission-critical solutions such webSmartEnergy® DERMS.”
As part of the program, OATI will offer its webSmartEnergy DERMS suite of products, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution technologies, hosted from the OATI Cloud, for NISC member utility use. The OATI Cloud features the Energy Industry dedicated and NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) compliant Data Centers for optimal security and reliability.
“We’re excited to partner with OATI to offer our Members a turnkey solution to integrate DER into our existing enterprise solutions,” says Walt Hillis, Product Manager for NISC. “By integrating with an industry-leading DERMS solution, our Members will be able to leverage the NISC solutions they use every day to engage their communities in DER programs."
In addition to OATI’s industry-leading webSmartEnergy® DERMS, OATI also offers GridMind™, the industry’s premier microgrid controller; OATI webSmartIoT™ a connected-devices platform enabling both smart utilities and smart cities with a wide variety of high-value use cases over an open standards based network including AMI; and OATI EVolution™, the Smart EV charging management solution. All are natively integrated with a webSmartEnergy DERMS.
“We look forward to helping NISC member utilities to manage their entire DR and DER program lifecycles for greater optimization, and thus fulfill the goals of the NISC Integration Partner Program,” adds Dr. Mokhtari. “Our technologies will also be helping these utilities by boosting grid situational awareness, flexibility, demand-side management, and grid reliability and resilience that will strengthen relationships with their consumers.”
About National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC)
National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) is an information technology company that develops and supports software and hardware solutions for its Member-Owners who are primarily utility cooperatives and broadband companies across the nation. NISC is an industry leader providing advanced, integrated IT solutions for consumer and subscriber billing, accounting, engineering & operations, as well as many other leading-edge IT solutions.
The focus at NISC is service excellence and innovative information technology solutions that enable Member-Owners to excel in customer service, maximize diversification opportunities, and compete effectively in the changing utility and broadband industries.
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,500 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
