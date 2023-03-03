VCNO Speaks at Women, Peace & Security Panel

You are invited to attend a historic virtual event at the Military Women’s Memorial featuring, for the first time, all four Department of Defense 4-star women officers. This event is in celebration of Women’s History Month and will take place on March 6, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, will discuss the theme of “Beyond Firsts”, alongside the other service 4-stars, sharing her unique perspective as a servicewoman, the significance of recruiting and retaining the finest talent, and the advantage of a diverse and inclusive Naval force.

The panel will be moderated by CBS Evening News Anchor, Norah O’Donnell.

The event will be live streamed and you can tune in to view the event at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/beyondfirsts

Panelists will include:

Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti

Coast Guard Commandant, Adm. Linda Fagan

Commander of U.S. Transportation Command, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost

Commander of U.S. Southern Command, Army Gen. Laura Richardson