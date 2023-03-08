Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven Examines A.I's Taking Jobs From People - HOMEFRONT BATTLEFIELD: Unprotected and unprepared in 2023

Photo by Shutterstock #205436041 with author-added text

Staying strong in the fight of your life is sometimes more easily said than done. When the barrage of circumstances occurs, the attack is overwhelming, and it is nearly impossible to stand and face the enemy with strength and power; what is a person to do? This battle of survival happens to military personnel transitioning into civilian living without preparation. Military personnel are not the only ones facing battles of life unprepared; high school and college graduates are too! Not just military, high school, and college graduates, but millions of people are scrambling to make a living post-COVID-19 pandemic and the rising costs of living. The barrage of circumstances is heating the battle of life. With the release of artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT in November 2022, there is an ongoing battle that is intensifying. This is expected to lead to significant changes in the job market and increased difficulty in navigating life's challenges.

The rise of AI technology is expected to cause major shifts in the job market. As has been the case throughout history, some professions will become obsolete while others will emerge as new opportunities. Examples of obsolete professions include switchboard operators, milkmen, telegraphists, and town criers. Similarly, jobs such as bank tellers, travel agents, cashiers, data entry specialists, and telemarketers are becoming increasingly automated. However, new career opportunities are also emerging in fields such as advanced computer technology, advanced construction, advanced data science, advanced healthcare, alternative energy, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. This shift in the job market will likely result in significant career upheaval for millions of people. According to an article in Forbes, “The 30 Fastest-Growing Jobs and Careers for the Next 10 Years, there is already a shortage of job candidates meeting the education and experience level of these careers “demand will outstrip the supply of suitable job candidates” (https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackkelly/2021/09/16/the-30-fastest-growing-jobs-and-careers-for-the-next-10-years/?sh=608086bc609f). Why does this matter, you may ask? Because the unprotected and unprepared for this career upheaval are at risk of becoming homeless.

More enemy fire to withstand is the rising cost of living. According to an article in Next Advisor, “The October [2022] consumer price index, which measures changes in the cost of food, housing, gasoline, utilities, and other goods, rose by 7.7% over the past 12 months – nearly a 40-year-high” (https://time.com/nextadvisor/in-the-news/rising-inflation-rising-prices-how-to-plan/#:~:text=The%20COVID%2D19%20pandemic%20caused,going%20up%2C%20prices%20are%20increasing). This being the case, many people feel squeezed and insecure about their finances and ability to stay afloat financially. If this attack is not met with swift conquest, then those in the battle may succumb and suffer the consequences of defeat.

Unprotect and unprepared, millions of people face the homefront battles of life. But what can be done about this? Is this battle for our lives finally at the point where we fly the “I surrender” flag? No, not at all. There is still a fight in all of us and fighting back to win is the outcry for 2023.

