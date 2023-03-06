2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents Mega Quake 2023 by Dr. Richard Ruhling

How Huge Events Fit Bible Prophecy and More Coming in 2023— Tucson’s Festival of Books

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Doomsday Clock, created by scientists warning of an apocalypse, was moved recently to 90 seconds until midnight.

To explain how we get to the end-times, Dr. Richard Ruhling, author of Mega Quake 2023 will be discussing how current events support a biblical view with evidence that God sees the end and is giving us clues.

Ruhling is a retired MD who taught at Loma Linda University. He explains that God executed judgment on Egypt for enslaving Israel and throwing their babies in the river. The US has most people in bondage to negative lifestyles and has thrown 63 million babies

in the trash, worse than Egypt.

God took Israel to a covenant and later said I am married to you. This explains the wedding parables that are often misunderstood as a rapture to heaven. On the other hand some say Christians must wait to the end of seven years of tribulation before they need to be ready.

Ruhling will explain our need of readiness for when Christ comes as a thief like God came to Egypt. As a thief, He will execute because the US is worse than Egypt in these modern times.

“Ruhling uncovers messages hidden in the Bible warning of an unparalleled earthquake in 2023...[in

response to Muslim] nations attack on Jerusalem... His vision of the destruction to be caused by the quake

and the sense of urgency he evinces make the book an intriguing read from beginning to end.. Because chapters are typically short and Ruhling never lingers too long on one subject, the reader’s attention seldom wavers. His interpretations of biblical passages are in some cases unique. The author

has written a book that will engage and enlighten.”

— US Review of Books, Boze Herrington

Ruhling had an Adventist background but he now sees all denominations stuck in tradition. He invites readers to join him on a journey that offers fresh Bible insights to our times. He speaks at a Tucson’s Festival of Books Forum at 11 AM Saturday and his book will be for sale afterwards under Authors Press at booth 234 where he will give a high-value bonus with a signed soft-cover for $7.99, also available on Amazon/Kindle at

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09W1XVVMV.

