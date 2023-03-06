An Exaltation of Larks: A Tale of Two 9/11s, Now on Audiobook
Acclaimed author Suanne Laqueur has released the audiobook of her award-winning novel, An Exaltation of Larks, winner of the 2017 Writer's Digest Grand Prize.
I only wish other writers had Laqueur's kind of talent. This precise and vivid word choice.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dual narration by Darren Eliker and Vanessa DeSilvio brings alive the story of Alejandro Lark-Penda, a Chilean refugee who feels unworthy of survival. Valerie, his fiercely loyal wife, has adored and sheltered him since she was twelve. Her devotion is tested by Javier Landes, a male escort who is loyal only to himself, yet unable to resist the Larks’ open hearts and loving home. The intense connection between Alex, Val and Jav leads first to friendship, then to love, then to a dark exaltation they may not survive.
— Writer's Digest
“BEST OF THE DECADE: I considered all three books in the Venery trilogy as one unit. Laqueur’s ability to pull you into her books so completely, to feel such attachment to her characters that you can’t stop thinking about them when you’re finished reading, is absolutely dazzling. These books are gorgeous, sensitive, sexy, and emotional, full of moments that made me smile, made me blush, horrified me, and made me full-on ugly cry at times.”
— Larry Heffner, "It's Either Sadness or Euphoria" Book Blog and Top Reviewer on Goodreads
"An exploration of how people find a new family and home base after traumatic displacement ... the strength of this book was the characters' rich inner lives—their yearning for love and their devotion to one another, and the men's vulnerability as they overcame the taboo of same-sex attraction. There were not enough books in the contest where I genuinely felt something for the characters. This was one of them." - North Street Book Prize (First Place)
A former professional dancer and teacher, Suanne Laqueur went from choreographing music to choreographing words, writing stories that appeal to the passions of all readers, crossing gender, age and genre. As a devoted mental health advocate, her novels focus on both romantic and familial relationships, as well as psychology, PTSD and generational trauma. An Exaltation of Larks was the grand prize winner of the 2017 Writer's Digest Awards, and lauded as an emotionally sophisticated and character-driven family saga that invites reflection and discussion. Alejandro is present for both the events of September 11, 1973, when Augusto Pinochet’s military forces take over the Chilean government, and the devastating terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Across three decades and two continents, Larks paints an unforgettable portrait of the power of human resiliency, and love that transcends cultural and moral boundaries.
With its honest dialogue, vivid descriptions and complex characters brought to life by Eliker and DeSilvio, this audiobook is sure to capture the hearts of listeners. Eliker is a professional voiceover talent, conservatory-trained stage actor, and award-winning commercial copy writer with over 28 years in the industry. DeSilvio is also a classically trained actor and voiceover artist. Her television appearances include The Chosen, HBO’s The Leftovers, ABC’s American Crime, and a co-star role in From Dusk Till Dawn.
An Exaltation of Larks is widely available on Audible, iTunes, LibroFM, Chirp and other platforms.
