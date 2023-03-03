Rams looking to have some fun as A10 tourney opens

Submit Release
Saying Rhode Island "can't afford" to go back to pre-pandemic days where students were unable to eat at school because their parents couldn't afford to pay for them, Representative Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett) introduced legislation this week that would provide all students in Rhode Island with free break and lunch meals throughout the school year. Tanzi's bill would make permanent COVID-19 programs that eliminated the need for students to pay for their own meals and, she says, would "encourage schools to purchase food from local farms, ask schools to engage with the community to cook culturally relevant meals and allow parents with means to pay for meals if they choose." Do you believe schools have a responsibility to provide their students with universal, free breakfast and lunch? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

