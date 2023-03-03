Hollywood Critics Association’s 2023 HCA Film Awards Quadruples Viewership with an 80% Increase

The entire ceremony is available to rewatch on HCA YouTube Channel or the KNEKT Television Network. The HCA announces the date for the 2024 HCA Film Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Critics Association announced today that the 2023 HCA Film Awards saw its highest viewership to date, quadrupling the view count of last year’s HCA TV Awards by 80%. The 2023 HCA Film Awards ceremony, which was simulcast live on the official HCA YouTube Channel, HCA App, and KNEKT Television Network, has been viewed by over 1 million people globally.“We are thrilled to see such tremendous growth in our viewership,” adds HCA Founder Scott Menzel. “We have a small team, but they work around the clock to ensure that each event is better than the last. We are so proud to see our audience expand with each new event. Clips and celebrity acceptance speeches from the HCA Film Awards ceremony have been shared across HCA socials with over 2 billion impressions and counting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.”The Hollywood Critics Association has also announced the date of the 2024 HCA Film Awards, which will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.The 2023 HCA Film Awards occurred on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Beverly Wilshire. The Whale’s Brendan Fraser took home the award for Best Actor, and Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Ke Huy Quan and Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress Awards. The international hit film RRR scored four wins, including Best Original Song, Best Stunts, Best Action Film, and Best International Film. Taylor Swift won Best Short Film for All Too Well: The Short Film.Other winners include Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for Best Comedy Film and Best Casting Director, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Film, Dean Fleischer Camp’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On for Best Indie Film and Jenny Slate for Best Voice or Motion Capture Performance, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick for Best Cinematography and Best Sound, and Damien Chazelle’s Babylon for Best Production Design and Best Score. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once took home seven wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.Additionally, the HCA bestowed five Honorary Awards, including the cast and crew of RRR receiving the “HCA Spotlight Award,” Rick Carter receiving the “HCA Artisan Achievement Award,” Angela Bassett receiving the “HCA Acting Achievement Award,” Rian Johnson receiving the “HCA Filmmaking Achievement Award,” and Gabriel LaBelle receiving the “HCA Star on the Rise Award.”Below is the complete list of the award winners announced by the Hollywood Critics Association:INAUGURAL HCA CREATIVE ARTS AWARDS WINNERSBest Casting Director - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Mary Vernieu and Bret HoweBest Makeup and Hairstyling - The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie BradleyBest Cinematography - Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio MirandaBest Costume Design - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth CarterBest Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul RogersBest Marketing Campaign - SmileBest Original Song - “Naatu Naatu" from RRRBest Production Design - Babylon – Florencia Martin and Anthony CarlinoBest Score - Babylon – Justin HurwitzBest Sound - Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark TaylorBest Stunts - RRRBest Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett2023 HCA FILM AWARDS WINNERSBest Action Film - RRRBest Animated Film - Guillermo del Toro’s PinocchioBest Comedy Film - Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryBest Documentary Film - Good Night OppyBest First Feature - Charlotte Wells – AftersunBest Horror Film - The Black PhoneBest Indie Film - Marcel the Shell with Shoes OnBest International Film - RRRBest Short Film - All Too Well: The Short FilmBest Adapted Screenplay - Sarah Polley – Women TalkingBest Original Screenplay - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At OnceBest Cast Ensemble - Everything Everywhere All At OnceBest Voice or Motion-Capture Performance - Jenny Slate in Marcel the Shell with Shoes OnBest Supporting Actress - Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBest Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at OnceBest Actress - Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At OnceBest Actor - Brendan Fraser – The WhaleBest Director - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At OnceBest Picture - Everything Everywhere All At Once2023 HCA HONORARY AWARDSHCA Acting Achievement Award - Angela BassettHCA Artisan Achievement Award - Rick CarterHCA Filmmaking Achievement Award - Rian JohnsonHCA Spotlight Award - RRRHCA Star on the Rise Award - Gabriel LaBelleAbout the Hollywood Critics Association:Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association’s mission is to bring together a diverse and passionate group of critics and entertainment journalists who represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood. 