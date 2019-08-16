The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Announces Upcoming Award Season Dates

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Annual LAOFCS Awards Ceremony will take place on January 9, 2020, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. In addition to commemorating the best in film of 2019, the members of the LAOFCS will close out a decade in film by handing out a series of decade specific awards during the ceremony.The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society will reveal their nominations list on November 25, 2019. Similar to previous years, several honorary awards will be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony including the recipient of the Trailblazer Award as well as the Acting Achievement Award.Earlier this year, Brie Larson was honored with the Trailblazer Award while John Cho received the Acting Achievement Award. Other winners from the ceremony including The Hate U Give for Best Picture, Rami Malek for Best Actor, and Toni Collette for Best Actress.In May of 2019, the LAOFCS admitted sixteen new members into the organization bringing their total membership to 49. The newest inductees are Elizabeth Stanton, Angelique Jackson, Jazz Tangcay, John Rocha, Luis Lecca, Michael Sandoval, Lupe Rodriguez Haas, Karen Peterson, Alexander Robinson, Demetri Panos, Simon Thompson, Kevin Taft, Jami Philbrick, Dan Murrell, Heather Wixson, and Debbie Lynn Elias.The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society was founded in 2016. Its goal was to create a critics organization that would embrace inclusion with a membership that is reflective of the city in which it is based. The LAOFCS is a year-round group that celebrates film 365 days a year. Each week, members of the LAOFCS vote on new releases and pick a Movie Pick of the Week. The group also has their own show called Film Critics Weekly which airs every Friday morning at 11 a PST on the Popcorn Talk Network. The show features various members of the organization who come together to discuss the newest releases, as well as other, happens within the industry.



