Request for Proposal – Clean Transportation EV Charging Infrastructure (Community Charging)

The Clean Transportation program has issued an RFP for a consultant to assist in launching the Electric Vehicle Community Charging Infrastructure grant program. Washington is a top EV market, ranking second in the nation with electric vehicle adoption and universal access to charging infrastructure is crucial for accelerating the pace of consumer adoption. Through this RFP, Commerce seeks to create an equitable, community-engaged process that produces environmentally just outcomes for the program. Commerce is working to address environmental justice through multiple pathways – including the HEAL Act – and has, at a minimum, goals to:

Address harms caused by policies and practices that led to environmental health disparities in communities, and improve the health of all people in Washington.

Prevent and address environmental health disparities in environmental programs and funding.

Reduce exposure to environmental hazards within tribal lands.

Track and measure the accomplishments of our environmental justice implementation.

Following community engagement best practices that allow for meaningful and equitable participation in Commerce decision-making.

Proposal due: April 3, 2023, at 4:00 pm, PT.

Contract period: May 15, 2023 – June 30, 2024