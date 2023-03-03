Gov. Pritzker announces nearly $60M in grants for 118 local park and recreation projects throughout Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with state and local leaders and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced nearly $60 million in state grants are being awarded for 118 local park projects throughout Illinois to help communities acquire land and develop recreational opportunities.
The grants represent the largest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants in the 36-year history of the program, which was designed to help communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects
In addition, for the first time in the history of the program, funding will cover 100% of eligible projects located in economically distressed communities, resulting in 22 underserved locations receiving OSLAD grants.
"Today, I couldn't be prouder to announce that IDNR's OSLAD program is offering the largest round of grants in the history of the program — nearly $60 million," Governor Pritzker said. "The health and wellbeing of Illinoisans sits at the heart of the OSLAD program, and for the first time ever, we've been able to provide 100% of funding assistance to qualifying distressed recipients."
Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that has become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since it was established, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois (including the awards announced today).
"I appreciate Governor Pritzker's push to increase state funding for the OSLAD program and also set aside money to ensure traditionally underserved communities are able to build and improve their parks," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois. We know that 83% of Illinoisans consider access to outdoor recreational opportunities important for them and their families. We also know that getting outside leads to better overall health."
An economically distressed community, calculated using data from the Illinois Census and the Illinois Department of Revenue, considers an area's poverty level and equalized assessed valuation (EAV). In FY 2023, as a result of the Department's efforts, DNR awarded 25.5% of the OSLAD funding to distressed communities, up from 4.7% in FY 2022.
The Springfield Park District will receive a $600,000 OSLAD grant for a project at Gietl Park that includes demolishing an existing outdoor pool and bathhouse, and construction of a large, modern splash pad designed for multiple age groups. The park district will also add fencing, gates, concrete plazas, walkways, park shelters, LED lighting, landscaping, seating, picnic tables and more.
"Improving Gietl Park is one of my top priorities," said Leslie Sgro, president of the Springfield Park District Board. "Thanks to Governor Pritzker and the OSLAD grant, the Springfield Park District will be able to renovate a beloved neighborhood park in a distressed part of our community with exciting new facilities that can be enjoyed by all."
Examples of other distressed communities that will receive OSLAD grants for park projects include:
- The City of Benld, in Macoupin County, will build a park on the site of former Benld Elementary School, which was destroyed by underground mine subsidence in 2009. The city will receive a $600,000 OSLAD grant to develop that park.
- The Peoria Park District will use a $255,000 OSLAD grant to acquire 40 acres along the Illinois River Bluff for extending the 9.1-mile Illinois River Bluff hiking trail, including conservation of fragile and unique bluff land and interpretive uses. Separately, the park district will receive a $600,000 grant for replacing an outdoor swimming pool at Lakeview Park with a splash pad and spray park, playground improvements, and building a public restroom for the park.
- The Chicago Heights Park District will receive a $600,000 OSLAD grant for expansion of Commissioners Park, including three soccer fields, lighting to accommodate extended evening play, and spectator seating. The expansion is needed to accommodate increasing interest in soccer programs for youth and adults and other factors.
To help facilitate the timely award of OSLAD grants for fiscal year 2023, IDNR contracted with the Northern Illinois University Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy. Fifteen graduate and undergraduate NIU students served as supervised grant reviewers for OSLAD in a first-of-its-kind partnership.
"Our students are really excited about the impact this program will have on neighborhoods, communities and counties," said Thomas Skuzinski, director of the institute. "They remember the impact that parks and open spaces had on the communities where they grew up, and they want others to be able to share in those experiences. The students are not only putting their expertise in environmental studies to good use but also are learning to work at a high level of professionalism with a state agency."
OSLAD grants typically provide up to 50% of funding for a project – excluding economically distressed communities where 100% of project costs have been covered. The other 50% are supplied by matching funds from the project's local government agency.
"The Illinois Association of Park Districts and its members are extremely grateful to Governor Pritzker for ensuring that these dedicated matching grant funds are awarded for much needed park improvement projects benefiting communities throughout Illinois," said Peter Murphy, president and CEO of the Illinois Association of Park Districts. "For more than three decades, OSLAD-funded projects have provided Illinoisans with access to local parks, including those who are disadvantaged and underserved, persons with disabilities and special needs, seniors, and families. OSLAD capital improvements projects create jobs, support small businesses and labor, promote physical and mental health, help educate and provide jobs to youth, and improve the environment. As IDNR staff can attest, there is an overwhelming demand for these projects, and today's grants will once again enable local parks to make Illinois a better place to live, work, and play."
"Investments into our local parks build up our community and neighborhoods, especially in disadvantaged areas," said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "As a lifelong resident of Springfield, we are fortunate enough to have a variety of parks here and across the 48th District. I have seen the benefits residents get from our parks and I look forward to seeing Gietl Park's redevelopment through for all to enjoy."
FY2023 OSLAD grant awards
