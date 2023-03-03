Press Releases

03/03/2023

Governor Lamont Commemorates International Open Data Day 2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is marking International Open Data Day, which is celebrated this year on March 5, 2023, by recognizing the transparency and openness of Connecticut’s state government and highlighting recent enhancements that increase data available for the public’s use on the state’s Open Data portal, data.ct.gov.

“During our administration, we have been able to build upon tremendous improvements removing silos in state government to make data and information more clear, available, and useful, most notably through Connecticut’s Open Data portal, data.ct.gov, and geodata portal, geodata.ct.gov,” Governor Lamont said. “The state’s open data efforts are extraordinarily beneficial to our residents, businesses, and governments, as we have the ability to make the data instantly available and customizable to the user. With this, we have been able to accurately report spending and learn about the impact of pandemic recovery efforts, assist with human resources planning, economic development, public health, sustainability, and address historical inequities. Our efforts have already received national recognition and I look forward to seeing the growing continuation of these open data efforts.”

Some of most recent open data initiatives executed in Connecticut include:

International Open Data Day is an annual celebration of open data all over the world. Groups from around the world create local events on the day where they will use open data in their communities. It is an opportunity to show the benefits of open data and encourage the adoption of open data policies in government, business, and civil society.