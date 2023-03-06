2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents Kayla Blaze: A Tale of the New Southwest-or, The Will to Resist by Mark Gooding

A Riveting Contemporary Fictional Novel about Society, Rights, and Morals

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s society where sensitivity and avoiding offense are highly valued, this novel may appear outmoded. However, not too long ago, Americans placed a high value on freedom, including the right to express oneself freely, even if such expressions might be deemed offensive; this right was considered highly paramount.

“He was no elitist — at least he was no elitist in that crowd, where elitism is so pervasive — and yet he gave the impression, without ever stating it openly, at least to me, that he saw it in some way as part of our mission to render pearls from swine.”

— Excerpt from Kayla Blaze: A Tale of the New Southwest—or, The Will to Resist



Together with Authors Press’ Mark Gooding’s intriguing novel Kayla Blaze: A Tale of the New Southwest-or, The Will to Resist will be featured in the upcoming Tucson Festival of Books this March 4 and 5, 2023. The novel delves into the life of Marty Frey, a middle-aged English professor at a community college.

“This is a book for those who enjoy fictional tales that tackle complex topics, and more specifically readers who are not interested in politically correct character personalities. While I myself have always been more drawn to being politically correct, being able to understand and see from another’s point of view allows us as readers to grow.”

— Review by Tony Espinoza, Pacific Book Review



Marty Frey hated school even though he works in one; he now has a disdain for female academics and leftist ideologies. Unfortunately, the majority of the English department at his college is made up of female colleagues which gave him the liberty to ridicule contemporary feminist ideas and make fun of their looks and supposed intellectual deficiencies correlated with their gender. He then meets Kayla Blaze, a seventeen-year-old secretary in their department. Kayla’s rebellious and superficial personality caught the attention of Marty Frey.

Mark Gooding comes from a working-class family in the Midwest region of the United States. Despite facing difficulties, he was able to earn an undergraduate degree from a small Midwestern university before moving to Europe, wherein he worked for different jobs. Currently, he lives in Mesa, Arizona and has published multiple novels, many of which are based on his personal experiences and a span of various literary genres.

Read more on how the story unfolds, grab your copy of Mark Gooding’s Kayla Blaze: A Tale of the New Southwest-or, The Will to Resist on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

