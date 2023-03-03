Traders Union publishes the Binary Options Signals rating: Who is the Best?

Binary options signals are important for novice traders and passive investors. The important, and sometimes challenging, task is to choose the right ones. Traders Union experts selected the best binary options signals in 2023.

Trading signals for binary options are quite popular. They are particularly important for novice traders who are just learning to work in this market and want to earn their first profit and gain experience from their colleagues. The signals are also useful to passive investors, as they help increase profits and cover losses you may incur as a result of active trading. Traders Union selected the best binary options signals. Analysts analyzed the effectiveness of different signal providers and chose the Top 7.

How to choose signal providers?

It is important to choose the right signal provider before you start trading signals. The following factors need to be considered:

Effectiveness. It is important to analyze signal statistics for the past three months at the very least.

Type of signals: automated copy trading or signals for opening positions manually.

Fees. A fee may be charged per each trade, based on the profit or paid as a subscription.



It is also important to test signals on a demo account to make sure that they indeed work and are suitable for you.

Best binary options signals

Traders Union experts analyzed more than 100 signal provides and selected seven top-performing companies. They are as follows:

Pocket Option

RoboForex

Raceoption

IQcent

Deriv

VideForex

Binary Options Pro Signals



Pocket Option was recognized the best binary options signal provider. The company offers its clients automated signal copying. Once a client subscribes to a signal provider, the trades are copied automatically to the trading platform, and the subscriber earns the same profit as the trader whose signals are copied.

