Actress LYNN DOWNEY Brings Motherly Heart Recurring on New Amazon Prime Video Series ‘DAISY JONES & THE SIX’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Lynn Downey turns up the volume as supportive mom, Marlene Dunne, recurring in the anticipated Amazon Prime Video limited series, DAISY JONES & THE SIX, premiering on March 3, 2023.
Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, DAISY JONES & THE SIX, chronicles a fictional ‘70s-era rock band, inspired by Fleetwood Mac, in their meteoric rise from obscurity to fame, until they suddenly call it quits one night after a sold-out show. Decades later, the band members agree to reveal the truth.
Downey emerges throughout the series as Marlene Dunne, the proud and soft-hearted, working-class single mother of Billy (Sam Claflin) and Graham (Will Harrison), who form the legendary band with Daisy Jones (Riley Keogh).
Downey was thrilled at the opportunity to work on project, which comes from the Oscar-nominated writing team of Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter.
“Scott Neustader and Michael H. Weber created such a truthful and lived-in, actor friendly script that I knew exactly who Marlene was from the moment I read it,” Downey explains. “Also, as a husband-and-wife creative team, Scott and Lauren Neustader set the bar, shepherding this piece with such enthusiasm, vision, and sheer glee. Their multiyear commitment to bringing this show to life is steeped into every scene.”
Previously, audiences have watched Downey hold her own opposite Academy Award nominated Angela Bassett on the FOX action drama, 9-1-1, and Emmy winner Sarah Paulson on the FX true-crime anthology, Impeachment: American Crime Story. Her credits also include appearances on the TV shows The Rookie, S.W.A.T., Deputy, and Henry Danger, as well as the comedy feature films, Faith Based, and the upcoming controversial, The People’s Joker.
As a creator, Downey adapted Shauna Niequist’s best-selling memoir, Cold Tangerines, for the stage, starring in the world premier and touring Southern California. She also co-created, co-produced and starred in the award-winning comedy web series, Life Group, and the dramatic short, Things That Birds Say. Currently, Downey is putting the finishing touches on the script for her first feature film, and is in development with her husband, actor-comedian Dan Braswell, on Livin’ the Dream, a sitcom loosely based on their life as performers and new parents.
Looking for a way to support others, in 2020 Downey founded the life coaching company, Work of Art Coaching, with a mission to equip and empower creative professionals to thrive from the inside out, on any stage, at any stage.
Originally from Bloomington, Indiana, Downey graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ball State University before making her way to Los Angeles.
Follow LYNN DOWNEY on
Instagram: @lynndowneybraswell and @work.of.art.coaching
FB: /lynndowneybraswell
Tammy Lynn
Follow LYNN DOWNEY on
Instagram: @lynndowneybraswell and @work.of.art.coaching
FB: /lynndowneybraswell
