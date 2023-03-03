Love to Party for Good In March Recruiting for Good Sponsors Celebrate Paris in LA
How to Attend Love to Party for Good?
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to Party for Good...Attend Our Next Party on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 11am in Santa Monica, participate in creative writing contest; sweetest entries earn invites for VIP parties in March to Celebrate Paris in LA!"
Candidates who have been represented by Recruiting for Good, and landed sweet jobs are welcomed to attend any party for GOOD.
Employees who work for companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; and help fund our kids community programs are welcome to attend any party for GOOD.
Just email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to RSVP today.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Parties in March for talented kids and adults too.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Love to Party for Good in March is perfect for talented passionate; kids, moms, and professionals doing something meaningful in LA and Love Paris Too!"
About
Love to Party for Good...Good for You and The Community Too! Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Parties delivering fulfilling experiences. Our sweet parties are for talented passionate kids, parents, and professionals who are doing something meaningful in LA. Our March Theme is 'Celebrate Paris in LA!' to learn more visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Experiences; Handbags, Paris, and Shoes Too. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
