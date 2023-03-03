Airriva and Ronald McDonald House Charities Collaborate to Launch Columbus' 1st Charity Driven Hotel
Airriva is donating 5% of all booking fees from The CrayINN to Ronald Mcdonald House CharitiesCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airriva and Ronald McDonald House Charities Collaborate to Launch Columbus' 1st Charity Driven Hotel COLUMBUS, OH – Airriva, the future of next-gen lodging, is proud to announce their first charity-driven hotel, the CrayINN, located at 250 E Town St in Columbus, Ohio. With only a few concepts of this idea around the nation and even fewer worldwide, Airriva could not be more thrilled to light the torch in their home city. The CrayINN is conveniently located in front of Grant Hospital, making it a prime destination for families struggling with members with various ailments. The CrayINN boasts seven modern and vibrant units with unique aesthetics and designs.
The units feature fun, family-centric themes to take their mind off the visit’s stress. As part of their commitment to giving back, Airriva has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities and has agreed to donate 5% of all booking fees from each reservation at the CrayINN to the charity. Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a “home away from home” for families of children receiving medical treatment. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities and to be able to provide a place for families to stay while their loved ones are receiving medical care,” said Airriva CEO Josiah Myers. “We look forward to continuing to serve the Columbus community and expanding our charitable outreaches.” Airriva rethinks lodging by rethinking how to give back to the community. They could not be happier with this partnership and will continue growing the relationship with Ronald Mcdonald House Charities in the coming months.
Airriva plans to do more charitable outreach with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in Fort Lauderdale at Karen's Las Olas Guest house in the near future.
