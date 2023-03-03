Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,208 in the last 365 days.

Airriva and Ronald McDonald House Charities Collaborate to Launch Columbus' 1st Charity Driven Hotel

Ronald Mcdonald House Charities

Unit #107 at The CrayINN

Airriva is donating 5% of all booking fees from The CrayINN to Ronald Mcdonald House Charities

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airriva and Ronald McDonald House Charities Collaborate to Launch Columbus' 1st Charity Driven Hotel COLUMBUS, OH – Airriva, the future of next-gen lodging, is proud to announce their first charity-driven hotel, the CrayINN, located at 250 E Town St in Columbus, Ohio. With only a few concepts of this idea around the nation and even fewer worldwide, Airriva could not be more thrilled to light the torch in their home city. The CrayINN is conveniently located in front of Grant Hospital, making it a prime destination for families struggling with members with various ailments. The CrayINN boasts seven modern and vibrant units with unique aesthetics and designs.

The units feature fun, family-centric themes to take their mind off the visit’s stress. As part of their commitment to giving back, Airriva has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities and has agreed to donate 5% of all booking fees from each reservation at the CrayINN to the charity. Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a “home away from home” for families of children receiving medical treatment. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities and to be able to provide a place for families to stay while their loved ones are receiving medical care,” said Airriva CEO Josiah Myers. “We look forward to continuing to serve the Columbus community and expanding our charitable outreaches.” Airriva rethinks lodging by rethinking how to give back to the community. They could not be happier with this partnership and will continue growing the relationship with Ronald Mcdonald House Charities in the coming months.

Airriva plans to do more charitable outreach with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in Fort Lauderdale at Karen's Las Olas Guest house in the near future.

Brock Carmichael
Airriva
marketing@airriva.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Airriva and Ronald McDonald House Charities Collaborate to Launch Columbus' 1st Charity Driven Hotel

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more