Trooper Stops Threat of Uncontrolled Vehicle as Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

On Monday, February 27, 2023, at approximately 3:22 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Trooper Berry was driving southbound on State Route 101 near Talking Stick Way when he witnessed a Ford pickup truck sideswipe several vehicles before stopping beside the highway.

As Trooper Berry pulled over and approached the pickup, he realized the lone male driver was experiencing a medical emergency. Trooper Berry was unable to open the locked driver’s side door, and the pickup truck suddenly began to accelerate down a dirt embankment away from the highway. He jumped back in his patrol vehicle and followed as the pickup crossed both lanes of traffic on 93rd Street, drove through a parking lot, then headed towards a baseball field at Salt River Fields.

Recognizing the imminent danger to the driver and anyone nearby, Trooper Berry quickly deployed his Grappler Police Bumper, successfully securing one of the truck’s rear tires and bringing it to a safe stop in front of the baseball field.

Trooper Berry helped get the driver safely out of the vehicle and provided basic first aid until medical personnel arrived and transported him to a hospital.

We’re proud of Trooper Berry’s quick thinking and sound use of tactics, which brought a potentially deadly situation to the safest possible resolution.