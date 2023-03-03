Caring For Others Announces the Speakers and Sponsors for the 5th Annual International Poverty Forum
Caring For Others, a 501(c)(3) on a mission to eradicate poverty, has announced two additional panelists for the fifth annual International Poverty Forum.
We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors. Their generosity and commitment to our mission have been invaluable, and we could not have done this without them”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501(c)(3) on a mission to eradicate poverty, announced two additional panelists Honorary Consul General to the Philippines, Raoul Donato and Kroger’s Atlanta Division Corporate Affairs Manager, Tammie Young-Ennaemba for the fifth annual International Poverty Forum alongside keynote speaker Earvin “Magic” Johnson taking place on March 17, 2023 at the Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta.
— Founder and CEO of Caring For Others Eslene Richmond-Schockley
Caring For Others would like to express their sincere gratitude to the sponsors who have generously supported the International Poverty Forum, helping to make this event possible:
-Nabaclis Partners
-Georgia Power
-Global Payments
-UPS
-Chick-fil-A
-Trulieve
"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors, who have helped us in creating an impactful event that will bring attention to the ongoing issue of poverty both domestically and internationally," said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Founder and CEO of Caring For Others. "Their generosity and commitment to our mission have been invaluable, and we could not have done this without them."
As previously announced Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be the headlining speaker for the fifth annual International Poverty Forum. There will also be an extraordinary group of expert speakers from across many different industries to discuss the impact of global poverty and explore solutions. The complete list of panelists includes former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, CEO of the Southern Company Chris Womack, Honorary Consulate General of the Philippines Raoul “Ray'' Donato, and Kroger’s Atlanta Division Corporate Affairs Manager Tammie Young-Ennaemba. Monica Pearson will serve as the moderator. Champ Bailey will be available for commentary as a brand ambassador for Caring For Others.
To purchase in-person or virtual tickets to the International Poverty Forum or to make a donation, please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org. To learn more about Caring For Others please visit https://caring4others.org/.
# # #
The International Poverty Forum (IPF), one of the programs led by Caring for Others 501(c)(3) is a solutions-driven “think tank” of the best and brightest minds addressing the issue of global poverty. The IPF annually convenes a diverse group of thought leaders from around the world in private, public, and non-profit sectors to help turn ideas into action. The emphasis of the solutions to be addressed during the 2023 forum will be food and housing insecurity. www.internationalpovertyforum.org
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here