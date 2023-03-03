Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,100 in the last 365 days.

Solvay to sell its stake in RusVinyl

Solvay to sell its stake in RusVinyl 


Brussels, March 3, 2023 - 17:45 CET

Solvay announced that it has agreed on final terms to sell its 50% stake in the RusVinyl joint venture to its joint venture partner Sibur.  Upon completion, the divestment will represent another important milestone in the transformation of Solvay's portfolio, and will mark the final step in the Company's strategy to exit its cyclical global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) operations.

The agreement is based on a purchase price for Solvay's 50% stake of around €430 million. A capital loss of around €175 million will be recognized on completion mainly reflecting the crystallization of historic currency translation balances.

The completion of the transaction is expected to take place towards the end of the first quarter 2023.


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Solvay to sell its stake in RusVinyl

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more