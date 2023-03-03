2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents My Grandma's Love by Alretta Tolbert

Alretta Tolbert Shares A Heartwarming Story of Love and Family at the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books

I pray that as beautiful people pick up this book based on the title that they would be reminded of their grandma’s love for them.” — Alretta Tolbert

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s nothing more beautiful and sweeter than a family’s love and affection; it’s even sweeter when it’s your grandmother’s heartwarming love.

The author, Alretta Tolbert, recounts a heartfelt and endearing story of a grandmother’s love. A heartwarming tale that explores the relationship between a child and their grandmother— undeniably, a powerful and beautiful bond.

The story follows a loving grandmother and her family, sharing precious moments and making memories that will surely last forever in their hearts. Alretta Tolbert’s My Grandma’s Love will be part of Authors Press’ exhibition for the annual Tucson Festival of Books, scheduled for March 4 and 5, 2023 at the University of Arizona Campus.

Purchase a copy of Alretta Tolbert’s heartfelt tale through Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other online bookstores available.

My Grandma's Love

Written by Alretta Tolbert

