Soho House Style Living Comes to Brixton

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Node, a new way of luxurious but affordable rental living is arriving in London’s Brixton. The global living pioneer is opening Node Brixton with a lush restoration of a 63-unit boutique 1940s rental apartment building just off Coldharbour Lane, consisting of studios, one-bedrooms and beautiful penthouses complete with balconies and home offices, ideal for a community of creatives and entrepreneurs.
Amenities include a residents' lounge, coworking space, communal roof terrace, wellness garden and patio to cater for the increasing needs and tastes of busy young professionals. Cosy interior design, bespoke joinery, high-end finishes, and ample storage will allow residents to work, relax and entertain all in the comfort of their new home. Just next door to Node Brixton is Coldharbour Works, which contains creative offices, the craft Friendship Adventure Brewery and local favourite Four Boroughs coffee, with Brixton Village, Pop Brixton, the Ritzy Cinema and Brixton Academy only a few minutes walk away.
Node partnered with award winning firm DesignAgency and architects 56Three. HagenHinderdael curated a wellness garden that will feature indigenous plants that foster rest, relaxation and sustainability. Node is the landlord that cares and offers residents curated living, a next generation, urban rental community. Efficiently designed and luxuriously furnished rental flats with utilities and wifi charges bundled. Rental prices start at £1,700 per month for a fully furnished interior designed one bed apartment that utilises high efficiency electrical heating systems to keep energy bills lower and reduce carbon emissions. Convenience, community and sustainability in an inspirational built environment is at the heart of the Node concept.
“I chose to live in Node because of the beautiful apartments and strong community ethos it fosters”, said Angela Paglino, a Producer at tech company Craftsman+, who will be one of the first residents moving into Node.
Node Brixton has its own dedicated community curator, who has the local lowdown and finger on the pulse of the community and will help facilitate your move, introduce you to other residents, get you connected to the neighbourhood and coordinate events for the community - this includes volunteering locally and just making sure you feel at home. Node Residents or “Nodies” can also join a unique global community with Node locations across North America and Europe. All of this makes Node the ideal place to rent a furnished flat in Brixton.
“Node is excited about joining this vibrant, multicultural and creative neighbourhood and fostering a strong community of residents who are passionate about contributing to the cultural fabric of Brixton”, said Harpreet Matharu, Community Curator for Node Brixton.
“We are passionate about fostering a creative community in beautiful spaces in a sustainable way here in Brixton, which will complement our communities in New York, LA, Dublin, Madrid and Barcelona” said Anil Khera, Founder & CEO of Node.
About Node
Node is a global asset manager and operator of urban living communities in creative capital cities around the world. Our mission is to create a better way to live in rental accommodation in global cities. We do this by creating beautiful spaces and curating organic moments for our residents to connect. We are building the next generation of urban living with affordable, design-led and community focused residences that meet the growing needs of urban renters. Node communities are currently located in key gateway cities throughout North America and Europe, including London, Dublin, Madrid, Barcelona, New York and Los Angeles. Node partners with institutional investors and developers to create and operate 100-1,000 bed flexible living, coliving and furnished apartment rental buildings. Approximately 3,000 beds are planned to be operational in 2024, with a pipeline to expand to over 7,000 beds.
