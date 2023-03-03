Clear Touch Acquires Collaborative Software Partner NUITEQ
After a long standing partnership, Clear Touch is excited to announce the acquisition of collaborative software company, NUITEQ.
This acquisition brings together two incredible organizations that already share a culture of growth and innovation ... Together we will strengthen our leading market position in education.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Touch, a leading US global manufacturer of interactive touch panels and accessories has acquired the collaborative educational software company, NUITEQ. The official announcement was made today at Integrated Systems Europe in Barcelona, Spain. The opportunity to acquire NUITEQ presented itself last fall. The formal acquisition was completed in approximately three months and the deal was signed on January 26th, 2023.
— Keone Trask, President and Founder of Clear Touch
“We at NUITEQ are humbled and honored that Clear Touch has placed their ultimate trust in us, by having acquired our business. Our companies have a long history together of closely working with each other for many years, and we are thrilled to have an even stronger collaboration, integration, and alignment with each other,” says Harry van der Veen, CEO and co-founder of NUITEQ.
“This acquisition brings together two incredible organizations that already share a culture of growth and innovation. We will immediately recognize incredible synergies as we rethink what is possible and have only begun to reimagine what will be possible. Together we will strengthen our leading market position in education and expand our portfolio of products and solutions,” says Keone Trask, President and Founder of Clear Touch.
This acquisition comes after more than 10 years of partnership between the two companies. Clear Touch offers NUITEQ’s Snowflake collaborative learning software with each interactive flat panel, and this acquisition will support the continued development between the two companies.
Clear Touch and NUITEQ are excited to continue offering the level of service provided to their customers and to explore new possibilities that this partnership will bring. The two companies intend to continue pursuing premium content in developing markets as they take their respective specialities to the next level.
More about Clear Touch
Clear Touch, headquartered in Greenville, SC, is a leading US global manufacturer of interactive touch panels and accessories as well as digital signage displays and solutions for education, government, and business. Clear Digital is our affiliate brand that specializes in digital signage solutions. For more information, visit our websites: getcleartouch.com | getcleardigital.com
About NUITEQ
NUITEQ is a collaborative software company that enables people, teams, educational institutions, businesses, and government organizations to add value through smarter human interaction. We believe anyone can participate, exchange, learn, and get inspired by brilliant human interaction with no digital boundaries. With easy-to-use collaboration tools, customers and users benefit from improved creativity, engagement and results. Our award-winning software solution is used by customers in over 70 countries. For more information, visit nuiteq.com.
